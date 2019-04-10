Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Class 5 (A) - 1,200m:

Super Dragon barrier test/37.6. Speedy Amiga barrier practice/36.2. Magical Ten 38. Cherish 40. Dane's Anatomy pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200m:

Mr Dreyfuss 37.9. Indomitable Speed pace work. Born A Fighter H barrier practice/36. Hennessy Dragon 39. Neverunconditional 39.9.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200m:

Happy Valley pace work. Handsome Boss gallop.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200m:

Dicaprio 40.8. Loyalty's Angel 38.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400m:

Sing Darci 37.2. Acipenser 38.8. Dawn Prospect 40.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400m:

Ultimate Hero 40.6. Rush 37.2. Butch Cassidy 39. Deputy Law 39.7. Golden Empire barrier practice/36.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,600m:

Balboa pace work. Who's The Boss 40. Messi gallop.

Open Maiden - 1,400m:

Emirates Warrior 37. Easy Dancer barrier test/38. Easy Lover barrier practice/37.2. Bold Passion 37.9.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Enrich Stakes A - 1,000m:

Grand Cross gallop. Relau Star 39.

Luwak Coffee pace work. Macarthur barrier practice/36. Nobody's Fool canter/38.7.

Enrich Stakes A - 1,400m:

Black And White canter/41. Multiblue Shark/pace work.

Class 4 (A) - 1,000m:

Multiblue Rancho 44.3. Champagne Rein H 37.8. Star Choice 37.6. Big City barrier test/37.

Class 4 (B) - 1,000m:

Smart Eagle pace work. Alasamo H 37.

Multiblue Tosca/pace work. Aspen H 37.8.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400m:

Just Name It 40.9. Ra Force H 37.2. Bristol Diamond 37.8. Lucky Coin pace work.

Leon gallop. Pisces Star pace work.

Discretely Red gallop. Luck Success 41.

Pendragon Princess gallop.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400m:

Halo Inspire 37.8. Brahms And Liszt 39. Luck Happy 40. Second Chance 42. Bercham barrier practice/37. More Than Fast canter/pace work. Purple Rain Lady 40.2. King Power 42.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400m:

Tic Tac Toe 37.8. Super Genius pace work.

Anghiari 38.3. Hello Sayang 37.9. Luminiff Lad 40. Keen Dragon gallop.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400m:

Power Express 39.9. One O Nine 40. Good Taste pace work. Determine To Win barrier practice/36.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600m:

Colorado Prince 39.9. Sing Energy 39.2. Gold Coast Captain 37.7. Sing Express 40.

Succession 40.8. Top Turf canter/42.