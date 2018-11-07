Guide to yesterday’s Kranji Gallops

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

SG 2 EW BARKER TROPHY - 1,400M:

Clarton Super * (I Azhar) canter/37.1. Nova Strike (S Noh) 37.8. Kingsman (C Grylls) canter/45.1. Be Bee * (J Powell) 44.8. Eagle Eye * (N Juglall) canter/35.2.

MONDAY: Rafaello * ( Juglall) 35.6. Mister Yeoh * (M Rodd) 37.9. Zac Kasa (Rodd) 36.4. Saraab 42.42.

SG3 (3YO) - 1,200M:

Bold Thruster * (M Kellady) 45.2. King Zoustar * (Rodd) 41.7. Lim's Mystery (WH Kok) gallop.

MONDAY: Quarter Back 38.1. Mo Almighty * 37.8. Nadeem Sapphire * 36.4.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,400M:

Magic Wand * (O Placais) 37.3. Pole Paradise 38.4. Black Jade 42.7. Made In China * (Noh) 42.8. Born To Be King * 37.3. Super Dynasty * 36.2.

MONDAY: Chalaza 40.1. Arhat 44/42. Mr Exchequer * (Kellady) 37.7. Super Power * (B Vorster) 35.5. Baffert * 36.5. Super Tycoon * (Vorster) 35.5. D'Great Boss 37.5.

KRANJI STAKES A (1) - 1,100M:

Nowyousee * (Placais) 38.1. Special King * 35.2. White Hunter 44.7.

MONDAY: Poseidon 40.9. Royal Ruler * (Vorster) 36.5. Guilty Pleasures 37.6.

KRANJI STAKES A (2) - 1,100M:

Maximus (T See) 38.2. Skywalk * 41.2. Constant Justice (G Boss) 41.8. Marine Treasure * (Powell) 37.5. Mr Luck 35.8.

MONDAY: Sebas * (Vorster) 36. Mokastar (Juglall) 36.2. Flak Jacket * 37.7. Golden Sword (Rodd) 37.8.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200M:

Life Is Gamble 44.8. Across The Sea (M Lerner) 39.8. Crouching Sun (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.7.Fire Away * (Placais) 36.

MONDAY: Longhu * (Kellady) 37.8. Typhon pace work. Super Denman (Juglall) 36.5.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

Country Quack (See) 44.3. Dynamic General (I Saifudin) 40.9. Reach For The Sun (Juglall) canter/36.9. Host The Nation (B Woodworth) pace work.Dragonite (Placais) 39.8.

MONDAY: Wira Sakti 37.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M:

Parker * 37.8. Spur Me On pace work. Phidias (T Rehaizat) canter/36.9. Scorpion King 41.8. Muscular Dragon (Placais) 40.3.

MONDAY: Land Below D Wind * (Y Salim) 43.5. Yulong Holy Flying * (I Amirul) 39.2. Aeolus 44.1.