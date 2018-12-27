Guide to yesterday's Kranji gallops

TRAINER ALWIN TAN

Revolution * 35.5. Special King * 35.5

TRAINER BRUCE MARSH

Cerdan 35.3. Classified * 39.9. Darci's Boy 43.3. Dragon High pace work. Holy Grail 39.7. King Cobra 38.1. Parker 43.3. Southern Glory pace work.

TRAINER SHANE BAERTSCHIGER

Be Bee * 37.5. Catch The Tiger 44.7. Faaltless 44.1. I've Got A Feeling * 37.4. Nepean * 40.9.

TRAINER CLIFF BROWN

Gold City 40.3. Hardcore 39.8. Havana 41.2. Imperial Falls 39.7. Magnificent Gold canter/38.6. The Nutter 40.3.

TRAINER DANIEL MEAGHER

Rise pace work. Sahaba 45.8. Why Not pace work.

TRAINER JAMES PETERS

Gloria Eclipse 39.8. Command & Control 42.1. Lucky Hada 40.4. Made In China 41.1. Mr Hooper pace work. Archie 42.7. Grand Koonta barrier/37. Overcoming barrier/37.

TRAINER J SAIMEE

Awesome 42.7. Boy Wonder * 36.3. Cloud Shadow 38.6. Gangnam Classic 37.2. Ohyioh pace work. Red Riding Wood 43.5. Reddot Rising 38.1. Richie Rich 37.2. Wilde Ryker 43.1.

TRAINER KY YOUNG

Lucky Boy 41.2.

TRAINER LETICIA DRAGON

Flaunt 41.2. Star Empire canter/pace work. California 36.5.

TRAINER RICARDO LE GRANGE

Einstein's Cross * 35.8. Emki Empress 36.8. Jumpin Jack * 35.7. Majestic Empress 39.3. Mighty Emperor 41.

TRAINER LESLIE KHOO

Alwrich 36. Bring Me Joy 34.5. Classic 37.7. Justice Lass 36. Kubera's Chief * 34.6. My Friends 35.6. Powerful As Wind 37.4. Shoot Up High * 35.5. Flash The Flag barrier/43.

TRAINER MICHAEL CLEMENTS

Alamak 37.1. Alibi 37.8. Astrojet 45/37. Bushido 38.4. Mowgli 43/41. Raheeb * 38.3. Triple Trio pace work. Yulong Baobei 37.7.

TRAINER MARK WALKER

Alamosa Express 39.7. Ancient Warrior 41.8 Another Show * 41.6. Astra canter/39.8. Atlantic Fox 37.8. Bejewelled 43.5. Augustus 37.7. Black Quail * 37.4. Calvados canter/42.3. Cloudburst 39.4. Costeau * 37.1. Elite Power 43.8. First Light 40.8. Fulife King 37.1. Gridiron 37.1. Halime 37.1. Heartlight 41.4. Kingsman 42.5. Lim's Knight 40.7. Lim's Reform * 40.2. Man Of Mystery 37.3. Mascot barrier/39. Richebourg 44.4. Sacred Croix 39.Sacred Don canter/42.3. Storm Trooper 40.8. Success Come True 40.4. Time Lord 45.2. Viviano 41.6. Wildfire canter/44.2. Ka Chance barrier/38.8.

TRAINER JOHN O'HARA

Congratu 40.9. Fame Star * 38.6. Maestro 41.6. Silent Boss 41.1. Speedy Rose 43.3.

TRAINER STEVEN BURRIDGE

Hunting Tower canter/42.6.

TRAINER LEE FREEDMAN

Favouritism barrier/42.9. I'm The Man barrier/43. Circuit Mission barrier/35.9.

TRAINER DAVID KOK

D'Great Journey barrier/43.2.

TRAINER ZL MOK

Winning Legend barrier/pace work.