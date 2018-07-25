Guide to yesterday's Kranji gallops by Friday's runners

Last-start winner Star Jack (No. 9) is maintaining form, going on his sparkling gallop at Kranji yesterday morning.

KRANJI STAKES B - 2,000m:

Eragon 38.8. Golazo * (D Moor) canter/40.1. Blue Danube * canter/39.2. Lim's Archer * (R Iskandar) Keep Spinning (I Azhar) canter/pace work. Dicton canter/37.8. Star Jack * (O Placais) 37.1.

Monday: Song To The Moon * 38.1. McGregor 44/37. Arhat * 36.8. Gold City * 38.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,200m (Polytrack):

Mr Hanks * 41.9. Arc Triumph * 41.2. Command Royale * (WS Chan) 39.2. Lord O'Reilly * (R Curatolo) 37.9. Battle Of Troy canter/41.4. Clarton Treasure * (Azhar) 38.3. Lim's Blast 39.4. Duty First 39.8. Yulong Fire (MM Firdaus) canter/42.5. Enchanted Mister (Iskandar) 40.5. Savage Storm 39.8.

Monday: Friendship * 38.4. Effortless (M Kellady) 37.7.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER -1,600m:

Redoubt * (J Powell) 37.3. First Light * (A Collett) canter/45.2. O'Reilly Bay * (N Zyrul) 37.7. Plato * (Collett) 36.5. One Force (Iskandar) 41.1. Parador * canter/37.4. Zahrat Jumeirah * 39.4. Abebe 44.1. She's The One (I Saifudin) 45.3. Murdoch * (Zyrul) 39.7. Avengers Hero 35.4.

Monday: Kate's Keeper 38.9.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER -1,200m:

Turf Champion gallop. Crazy Times 39.7. Born To be King (Powell) 38.4. Yulong Xiong Ba * (B Woodworth) 41.3. Black Quail (V Duric) 41.1. Ladrone (Kellady) 38.4. Smart Fortune (Saifudin) 38.5. Satellite Classic 38..2. Million Round 36.8. Racing Talent * (TH Koh) 39.4.

Monday: Hyde Park * (I Amirul) 39.6. Rich Beauty 39.9.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,400m:

Classic (A Munro) 39.2. Army Of One * (C Grylls) 38.3. Kevin Eleven 43.9. Mings Man 37.3. Ol Mate Buzzer * 36.7. White Coffee 38.4. Sun Empire (Woodworth) canter/39.9. Muscular Dragon 43.4.

Monday: Taichi Belt * 37.3.

KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,400m:

Hooga Net * (N Juglall) 35. Nova Classic * (Grylls) 41.1. Moon Charm canter/37.4. Prince Darci (Duric) 40.1. Land Below D Wind (T See) 40.9. Southern Glory 37.8. Hero In The Wind 36.4. Yurosho 38.2. Phidias (Woodworth) canter/38.1. Satellite Star 37.3.

Monday: Hangman * (Amirul) 37.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m (Polytrack):

Big Banker * (Placais) 41.3. Neo's Classic (Woodworth) 45. Let's Talk Now (Moor) 39.2. Lady Liberty (Munro) canter/38.1. Berlinetta * canter/42.4. Walter's Bay 37.3. Grand Paris canter/39.5. Pure White (M Zaki) 37.3.

Monday: Mongolian Chief 35.7. King Of Thieves * 35.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,400m:

Our Showcase * 40.1. Beautiful Day * (Woodworth) 36.6. Scorpion King 39.8. Gingerman canter/37.9. Love Me Tender 42.6. My Friends * (Collett) 37.9. Shredder * (T Krisna) 39.9. Blitz Power (Powell) 39.7. Royal Pavilion (Powell) 38.7.

Monday: Sonoran (WH Kok) 38.4. Larry 40.6. Molineux 37.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,400m:

Grand Knight * (Curatolo) 35.6. I Am The Boss (Powell) 38.4. E Supreme canter/38.1. River Superstar (Woodworth) 42.5. Emirates Warrior 38.8. Giant Killing 38.8. Mr Rockwell (Iskandar) 36.1.

Monday: Blue Chip (Amirul) 40.7. Cracking Tottie * 38.4.