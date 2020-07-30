Guide to yesterday’s Kranji gallops by Sunday’s runners

Maceo has improved since his debut second.

RACE 1

Twill Guy * 40.3. Wisaka 45.3. From The Navy 38.8. Stardice 43.6. What You Like (CK Ng) 38.8. Joyful Aspiration 40.1. Angel Halo 38.8.

RACE 2

Entertainer (R Maia) 39.6. Top Of The Line 39.6. El Macho (V Duric) 38.3. Special Ops (N Zyrul) 38.4. Shine Almighty (M Lerner) 39.3.

RACE 3

Sacred Don * 37.3. Quadcopter * (Lerner) 38.6. Longhu (Kellady) 38.1. Barbeque (Duric) 36.8. Street Party * (JP van der Merwe) 40.8.

RACE 4

The Mareeba Mango * (Maia) 38.9. In All His Glory 38.6. Capone 37.8. Easylights Gnothi Seauton 39.3. Maceo * (Kellady) 37.5. River Roca (Maia) 35.1. Savvy Command (K Hakim) 38.8.

RACE 5

Golazo canter/43.6. Matsuribayashi * 38.3. Centurion (J See) canter/45. Ping Pong canter/pace work. Pisca Pisca (Lerner) 38.3.

RACE 6

Quick Shosha 38.8. Showcase The Gold 38.5. Lucky Imperator 39.3. Smoke And Mirrors * (R Munger) 36.6. Wonosobo 45. River Ruby (Maia) 39. Clarton Supreme (M Nizar) 38.8. Aramaya * (Kellady) 38.5. Beauty Seven Seven (I Saifudin) 42.3. High Voltage (Kellady) 38. Lion Spirit canter/40.8.

RACE 7

Time Lord (Munger) 42.6. Pax Animi * (Duric) 39.2. Axel (Hakim) canter/39.6. Star Jack * 38.6. Diamond Beauty 38.1.

RACE 8

Sun Elizabeth (Lerner) 41.1. Fireworks 39.6. Nova Factor (Zyrul) 45. Brother Mak Mak (Munger) canter/pace work. Stella Polare (Munger) 38.8. Crown Delight * 40.3. King Of Glory 38.1.

RACE 9

The Wild Bunch * (TH Koh) 38.4. Broadway Success (Hakim) 37.3.

RACE 10

Destroyer Eclipse * 39.1. Minister * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.9. Augustus (Duric) canter/39.8. Elite Incredible canter/39.6. Wind Trail * 38.3. Hardcore (Maia) 37.

RACE 11

Uncle Lucky (See) 38.8. Coloniel Star (See) 39.2. Mister Dynamo * (Duric) 36.3. Lady Stuning (Munger) 38.3. Hello Michelle 39.8.

RACE 12

Preditor (Kellady) 38.3. I'm Incredible * (Duric) 37.5. War Affair (Zyrul) 39.8. Makanani * (Lerner) 37.1. Yulong Edition * ( Ng) canter/38.2. Lim's Samurai (CS Chin) 40.9. Sacred Croix (Ng) canter/37.5. Passport To Rome 38.6. Threeandfourpence * (Munger) 39.2.

RACE 13

Boy Next Door canter/pace work. Global Kid * (Duric) 37.6. Mr Alejandro 39.4. Breathe Fire 38.3. Don De La Vega canter/38.7. Magnificent Gold 40.2. Meryl * (Maia) 36.1. Upgraded 45.7.

RACE 14

Stunning Cat * 38.3. Elite Remarkable (Maia) 38.3. Overcoming (I Saifudin) 38.8. Gold Reward canter/38.8.