Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

May 31, 2018 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Murdoch 37.7. Darci's Boy 37.7. Powerful As Wind 37.7. Dragon (O Placais) 37.4. Grand Paris (P Dellorto) canter/39.4.

RACE 2: Bounceback Ability 37.8. Raiden Hero (Dellorto) canter/39.5. Smooth Operator * (Z Zuriman) 35.8. Norman 37.8. Gamely * (T Krisna) 36.4. Mr O'Reilly (M Kellady) 37.4.

RACE 3: Pennywise * (B Vorster) 36.4. Bold Thruster * (J Powell) 38.1. Giant Killing 40.1.

RACE 4: Copacabana * 37.8. Moment Of Justice * (V Duric) 35.5. Muscle Beach (I Azhar) canter/38.5. Galileo's Approach (Kellady) 37.3. Gol Goal 38.1. So Called 40.2. Heavenly Hand 39.4.

RACE 5: Dutrow * (Kellady) 37.8. Major Tom * (C Grylls) 35.3. Justice Glory (Duric) 34.8. Enchanted Mister * (Vorster) 35.6. Northern Sun (CC Wong) canter/38.6. Cerdan 35.6.

RACE 6: Thunder Cat 42.8. Without Prejudice 37.8. Petite Victoire 37.1. Cassis Oolong (M Zaki) 37.8.

Pennywise drew attention with his debut win on May 18.
Racing

Pennywise is all go for Sunday

RACE 7: White Hunter * (D Moor) 36.5. Ode To Joy 38.1. Dinghu Mountain (Powell) 37.8. Guilty Pleasures (Kellady) 37.7. Certainly * 37.4. Red Dawn * (Powell) 37.7. Lim's Archer (Moor) 35.2.

RACE 8: Mings Man 39.2. Abebe 37.4. Silent Prince 44.1. Gannet (Azhar) canter/39.3. Justice Grace 37.2.

RACE 9: Sacred Galaxy * (Grylls) 34.8. Imperial Falls * (M Rodd) 37.4. Little Big Man (Placais) 36.8. Longhu (Powell) 40.3. Sebastian Bach 41.1. Classic 35.3. One Kinabalu (Powell) 37.4.

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 6: Wilde Ryker 37.1. Casey 45.4.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING