Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Murdoch 37.7. Darci's Boy 37.7. Powerful As Wind 37.7. Dragon (O Placais) 37.4. Grand Paris (P Dellorto) canter/39.4.
RACE 2: Bounceback Ability 37.8. Raiden Hero (Dellorto) canter/39.5. Smooth Operator * (Z Zuriman) 35.8. Norman 37.8. Gamely * (T Krisna) 36.4. Mr O'Reilly (M Kellady) 37.4.
RACE 3: Pennywise * (B Vorster) 36.4. Bold Thruster * (J Powell) 38.1. Giant Killing 40.1.
RACE 4: Copacabana * 37.8. Moment Of Justice * (V Duric) 35.5. Muscle Beach (I Azhar) canter/38.5. Galileo's Approach (Kellady) 37.3. Gol Goal 38.1. So Called 40.2. Heavenly Hand 39.4.
RACE 5: Dutrow * (Kellady) 37.8. Major Tom * (C Grylls) 35.3. Justice Glory (Duric) 34.8. Enchanted Mister * (Vorster) 35.6. Northern Sun (CC Wong) canter/38.6. Cerdan 35.6.
RACE 6: Thunder Cat 42.8. Without Prejudice 37.8. Petite Victoire 37.1. Cassis Oolong (M Zaki) 37.8.
RACE 7: White Hunter * (D Moor) 36.5. Ode To Joy 38.1. Dinghu Mountain (Powell) 37.8. Guilty Pleasures (Kellady) 37.7. Certainly * 37.4. Red Dawn * (Powell) 37.7. Lim's Archer (Moor) 35.2.
RACE 8: Mings Man 39.2. Abebe 37.4. Silent Prince 44.1. Gannet (Azhar) canter/39.3. Justice Grace 37.2.
RACE 9: Sacred Galaxy * (Grylls) 34.8. Imperial Falls * (M Rodd) 37.4. Little Big Man (Placais) 36.8. Longhu (Powell) 40.3. Sebastian Bach 41.1. Classic 35.3. One Kinabalu (Powell) 37.4.
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 6: Wilde Ryker 37.1. Casey 45.4.
