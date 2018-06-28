Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1:

Let's Talk Now 36.4. Top Banana 37.8. Hippo Ventura 39.3.

RACE 2:

Grand Knight (N Juglall) 35.6. Bejewelled H (C Grylls) 37.4. E Supreme canter/40.9. Lord Of Light (Grylls) 36.1. Navagio H (J Powell) 38.3.River Superstar canter/39.9. Bold Thruster H (M Keladdy) 38.3. Mr Hooper H 39.2. Toosbies (B Vorster) 36.7.

RACE 3:

Dee Dee D'Or H (Curatolo) 37.3. Golazo H (Placais) canter/37.4. Aotearoa (K A'Isisuhairi) canter.Certainly H 38.2. Dicton H 38.2.

RACE 4:

Full Luck canter/40.9. Mr Coppola H (Powell) 37.6. Mr O'Reilly/canter. Silver Joy (Grylls) 38.5. Street Party 45.9. Streetwise H (Vorster) 36.8. Siam Vipasiri 38.3.

RACE 5:

I Am The Boss H (Powell) 37.8. Call It H (Kok) 39.6. Norman 44.8. Impresario 37.6.

RACE 6:

Sacred Sea (CK Ng) 39.3. Justice Fair 36.4. Hidden Promise (Collett) 37.4. O'Reilly Bay 39.6. Yaya Papaya H (Curatolo) 39.3. Sorbeta H (Kellady) 38.4. Holy Grail (Zyrul) 39.6. Gold Reward H (Rodd) canter/39.7. Murdoch 38.6.

RACE 7:

Justice Glory (Collett) 36.2. Mr Hanks H (Placais) 38.2. Lim's Reform canter/42.4. Effortless H (Kellady) 37.8.Faithfully pacework/43.8.Uncle Lucky 41.9.

RAC 8:

Julius Caesar/pace work. Cousteau H canter/43.6.

RACE 9:

Conilad/pace work. Destroyer Eclipse H (Powell) 38.3. Mings Man 37.1. Southern Glory 39.6. Lim's Hunter (WH Kok)/pace work.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 2: Bebob 37.3.

RACE 6: Pure White (M Zaki) 37.1.

RACE 8: Lim's Bullet (I Saifudin)/pace work. Mikcaipho/pace work.