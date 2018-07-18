Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Nova Missile was one of the three Korea Racing Authority Trophy candidates whio galloped at Kranji yesterday morning.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,100M:

Marine Treasure 45.4. Elite Power * (A Collett) canter/44.5. Gran Torino (O Placais) 38.4. Special King * 35.3. Charger * 40.2. Lim's Blast pace work. Storm Ryker 35.9.

MONDAY: Nowyousee pace work. Cadet * (N Juglall) 36.6. Elite Beast 38.7. Stock Broker * 37.8.

CLASS 3 - 1,400M:

Justice Glory (C Grylls) canter/44.1. Little Big Man * (Placais) 36.7. Galileo's Approach * (M Kellady) 38. Star Empire * 40.6. Sebastian Bach/pace work. Sun Pittsburgh (M Zaki) 37.3. Angel Halo 36.7.

MONDAY: Red Dawn * ( Kellady) 38.1.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,400M:

Billy Mojo 41.6. Refresh * (B Woodworth) 41.9. Silent Boss 39.6. Key Success * (Juglall) 40.2. Red Symphony * (Powell) 37.3. Moon Charm gallop. Silent Prince 44.4. Dragonite (Placais) gallop. Southern Glory 41.4. Golden Thunder * 35.3.

MONDAY: Mr Mosa 39.2.Viola Da Terra 39.1. Justice Lass 41/43.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Military Alliance (M Ewe) 41.4. Three Lions (Y Salim) gallop. Chairman Wind * canter/44.2. Kashan (Ewe) 35.7. Spur Me On * (I Amirul) 38.4. Sugartime Jazz 39.6. Baymax 38.4. Darci's Boy 40.8. Powerful As Wind 35.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Superten * 36.7. Aeolus * (Ewe) 37.7. Dayuan * (I Saifudin) 39.1. Thunder Cat 39.9. Turquoise Son * 39.8. Rocket Fighter * (Placais) 37.5. Cassis Oolong (Zaki) 36.7.

MONDAY: Aurora Australis (Amirul) 37.6. Sabik 38.3. Raptor * 37.8. Master Banger (Z Zuriman) 37.6.

MAIDEN - 1,200M:

General Marshall 38.8. Satellite Kingdom 38.9. Gridiron (MM Firdaus) 44.9. Thomas De Lago (CC Wong) barrier/36.9. Norman 37.5. Dontlookdownonme (Ewe)/gallop.

MONDAY: Libeccio * (Amirul) 40.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,000M:

Reign 42.4. Glengallon (Grylls) 36.7. Man Of Words 45. Navagio * (Kellady) 37.4. Fifth Command Flag 37.5. Full Luck 36.7. My Win * 40.3. Qiji Flyer (Collett) 42.5. Speed Up 38.9.

MONDAY: Evil Roadster 41/42. Golden Rooster * 36.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,000M:

My Money (Collett) 36.5. My Kind Of Man 42.1. Gyarados (V Duric) 43.8. Relic Warrior 37.2. Over De Top 38.9. Per Inpower 36.7. Street Blade 42.9.

MONDAY: Lonhro Gold * 38.7.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

KOREA RACING AUTHORITY TROPHY - 1,200M:

Nova Missile * (O Placais) 41.2. Wonderful 41.9. Siam Sapphire * 37.5. Approach canter/pace work.

MONDAY: Viviano (CK Ng) 43.4.

CLASS 4 PREMIER (1) - 1,200M:

Special Rain * 35.3. Desert Fox * (G Boss) 37.7.

CLASS 4 PREMIER (2) - 1,200M:

Mikcaipho 35.4. Lucky Six * 37.4.Gallant Heights 36.8.

MONDAY: Oculist (Saifudin) 37.5.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 2,000M:

Solo Sun (CC Wong) canter/39.7. Dream Big * 39.7. Holy Grail 42.5.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

Military Might * 38. Prince Alexander * 39.1. Puravi 36.5. Rich Fortune * 37.1. Plucky Lad 36.9. Invincible Man 38.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,000M:

Best Wishes canter/39.1. Enthuse * 39.2. Alaranch * 39.8. Star King barrier/36.6. Cordoba 38.9. Castle Queen (A Munro) 37.8. Sun Empire canter/39.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M:

Justice Grace (Z Zuriman) 36.6. Solitaire (Ewe)/pace work. Cool Cat 41.2. Petite Victoire 38.9. Ultimate Killer 39.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Foresto * 35.8. Alwrich * (R Curatolo) 36.5. Poet's Ryker (Amirul) 38.1. Majestic 41.3. Lucky Red * 37.5.

MONDAY: Theagenesofthasos * 37.9.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Satellite Warrior 38.2. Ground Attack * (E Aslam) 40.3. Lim's Pride (WH Kok) 37.3. Lord Justice * (V Duirc) 38.4. My Friends * (Juglall) 38.6. Extra Win 38.3. David's Star * (Woodworth) 38.1. Bull N Rum 38.7.