Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
KRANJI WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY
CLASS 2 — 1,000M:
Spanish Bay 43.2. White Hunter 45.6. Wonderful (Salim) pace work. Tales Of Summer 37.7.
Despacito 38.3. Flak Jacket (Powell) 37.9. Julius Caesar/pace work.
MONDAY: Caorunn * (Kellady) 37.7. Al Green 41.2. Siam Sapphire * 38.3. Mokastar * (Juglall) 38.5.
CLASS 3 (1) — 1,000M:
My Horse * 35. Nowyousee * (Duric) 38.6. Preferred * 38. Big Man * 43.4. Cousteau (Grylls) canter/41.8. Sebastian Bach 42.8. Country Boss * 42.3. Rusty Brown 43.8.
CLASS 3 (2) — 1,000M:
Himalaya Dragon (CC Wong) barrier/36.5. First Choice H (Moor) 36.5. Sun Hoplites (Rehaizat) canter/37.1. Auspicious Day
37.1. Ottawa/pace work.
CLASS 4 PREMIER — 1,400M:
Billy Mojo (Grylls) 36.1. Gol Goal * (Kellady) 37.9. Gold Strike * (Rodd) 37.3. Refresh * (Woodworth) 44.8. Sun Princeps * 35.5.
Havana 37.2. The Odds 38.8.
MONDAY: Triple Trio * 38.8.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER — 1,600M:
Oculist/gallop. Happy Saga * (Placais) 39.9. Muscle Beach (Rehaizat) 34.8. Mr Hopkins 41.3. Merchant Marine (Zuriman)
37.5. Success Come True * (Collett) canter/43.1. Wonderful Era * 36.9. Casey (Iskandar) 38.6. Avengers Hero 40.1.
Cognitive Intact 39.8.
MONDAY: Zac Ace (Juglall) 37.8.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER — 1,400M:
Turf Princess * (Placais) 37.7. Special Rain * 35. Silent Boss 39.2. Military Might * 39.7. Million Round 35.6. Peer Gynt (Rehaizat) 36.2. Satellite Warrior 39.7. Heavenly Hand 39.2. Muscular Sprinter 42.8. Sacred Magic gallop.
MONDAY: Absolvido * 39.5.
OPEN MAIDEN — 1,000M:
Sun Ares 36.3. Sun Fei (Rehaizat) canter/36. Antares 36.1. Evil Roadster/pace work/41.9. Tavito
(Grylls) canter/38.2. Best Bay H 37.9. My Win 36.3. Over De Top 40.1.
MONDAY: Amiability/pace work.
CLASS 5 — 1,600M:
Anghiari (Woodworth)/pace work. Bounceback Ability (Placais) 39.2. Joyous (TH Koh) 36.7.
Ma You Cai * 36.1. Military Alliance (M Ewe) 38.2. Sugartime Jazz (Woodworth) 37.8. Fortune Spirit (Collett) 38.3. Queen Of
Queens 39.6.
MONDAY: Magic Paint (Collett) 37.6.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,800M:
Justice Smart 39.9. Little Master * (I Amirul) 38.8. Humdinger (Juglall) barrier/37.4. Solo Sun * (A Munro) canter/36.5. Dusseldorf * (CC Wong) 38.8.
MONDAY: Little Master pace work.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,400M:
Eagle Eye pace work. Battle Of Troy * 34.7.
Lionrockspirit (Iskandar) 38.2. Lord Of Cloud (T See) 41.7. Star Empire 42.4. Lim's Dashing * (Moor) 38.9.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,400M:
Murrayfield (Duric) 37.1. Little Big Man * (Placais) 35.4.
MONDAY: Mate Story 45.Yulong Sheng Long (WH Kok) 45.
NOVICE - 1,200M:
King's Speech * (Moor) 38.9. Lim's Force (Kok) 42.4. Scorpion King 39.8.
CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,000M:
Crazy Dreams (Woodworth) 43.6.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,000M:
Pegasus Junior 43.6. Super Dan 41.6. Thomas De Lago canter/36.1. Without Prejudice 40.5.Satellite Star 38.3.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:
Golden Thunder 36.1.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M:
Mai Darko * 38.6. Asia * (Amirul) 38.6. All My Eye (Woodworth) 45.4. Metagross (T See) 36.3. Warrior King 42.3. Gridiron (MM Firdaus) barrier/35.7. Whizzy Waltzzy * 38.2. Military Chairman (Duric) 38.9. Gold Company 39.
MONDAY: Asia 41.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,100M:
Golden Spark * 37.6. Superten * 38.1. Dominy 38.4. Dicaprio 39.2. Solitaire * (Ewe) 41.2. Secondwave (Koh) barrier/37.7.
