Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

KRANJI WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

CLASS 2 — 1,000M:

Spanish Bay 43.2. White Hunter 45.6. Wonderful (Salim) pace work. Tales Of Summer 37.7.

Despacito 38.3. Flak Jacket (Powell) 37.9. Julius Caesar/pace work.

MONDAY: Caorunn * (Kellady) 37.7. Al Green 41.2. Siam Sapphire * 38.3. Mokastar * (Juglall) 38.5.

CLASS 3 (1) — 1,000M:

My Horse * 35. Nowyousee * (Duric) 38.6. Preferred * 38. Big Man * 43.4. Cousteau (Grylls) canter/41.8. Sebastian Bach 42.8. Country Boss * 42.3. Rusty Brown 43.8.

CLASS 3 (2) — 1,000M:

Himalaya Dragon (CC Wong) barrier/36.5. First Choice H (Moor) 36.5. Sun Hoplites (Rehaizat) canter/37.1. Auspicious Day

37.1. Ottawa/pace work.

CLASS 4 PREMIER — 1,400M:

Billy Mojo (Grylls) 36.1. Gol Goal * (Kellady) 37.9. Gold Strike * (Rodd) 37.3. Refresh * (Woodworth) 44.8. Sun Princeps * 35.5.

Havana 37.2. The Odds 38.8.

MONDAY: Triple Trio * 38.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER — 1,600M:

Oculist/gallop. Happy Saga * (Placais) 39.9. Muscle Beach (Rehaizat) 34.8. Mr Hopkins 41.3. Merchant Marine (Zuriman)

37.5. Success Come True * (Collett) canter/43.1. Wonderful Era * 36.9. Casey (Iskandar) 38.6. Avengers Hero 40.1.

Cognitive Intact 39.8.

MONDAY: Zac Ace (Juglall) 37.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER — 1,400M:

Turf Princess * (Placais) 37.7. Special Rain * 35. Silent Boss 39.2. Military Might * 39.7. Million Round 35.6. Peer Gynt (Rehaizat) 36.2. Satellite Warrior 39.7. Heavenly Hand 39.2. Muscular Sprinter 42.8. Sacred Magic gallop.

MONDAY: Absolvido * 39.5.

OPEN MAIDEN — 1,000M:

Sun Ares 36.3. Sun Fei (Rehaizat) canter/36. Antares 36.1. Evil Roadster/pace work/41.9. Tavito

(Grylls) canter/38.2. Best Bay H 37.9. My Win 36.3. Over De Top 40.1.

MONDAY: Amiability/pace work.

CLASS 5 — 1,600M:

Anghiari (Woodworth)/pace work. Bounceback Ability (Placais) 39.2. Joyous (TH Koh) 36.7.

Ma You Cai * 36.1. Military Alliance (M Ewe) 38.2. Sugartime Jazz (Woodworth) 37.8. Fortune Spirit (Collett) 38.3. Queen Of

Queens 39.6.

MONDAY: Magic Paint (Collett) 37.6.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,800M:

Justice Smart 39.9. Little Master * (I Amirul) 38.8. Humdinger (Juglall) barrier/37.4. Solo Sun * (A Munro) canter/36.5. Dusseldorf * (CC Wong) 38.8.

MONDAY: Little Master pace work.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,400M:

Eagle Eye pace work. Battle Of Troy * 34.7.

Lionrockspirit (Iskandar) 38.2. Lord Of Cloud (T See) 41.7. Star Empire 42.4. Lim's Dashing * (Moor) 38.9.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,400M:

Murrayfield (Duric) 37.1. Little Big Man * (Placais) 35.4.

MONDAY: Mate Story 45.Yulong Sheng Long (WH Kok) 45.

NOVICE - 1,200M:

King's Speech * (Moor) 38.9. Lim's Force (Kok) 42.4. Scorpion King 39.8.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,000M:

Crazy Dreams (Woodworth) 43.6.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,000M:

Pegasus Junior 43.6. Super Dan 41.6. Thomas De Lago canter/36.1. Without Prejudice 40.5.Satellite Star 38.3.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

Golden Thunder 36.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M:

Mai Darko * 38.6. Asia * (Amirul) 38.6. All My Eye (Woodworth) 45.4. Metagross (T See) 36.3. Warrior King 42.3. Gridiron (MM Firdaus) barrier/35.7. Whizzy Waltzzy * 38.2. Military Chairman (Duric) 38.9. Gold Company 39.

MONDAY: Asia 41.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M:

Golden Spark * 37.6. Superten * 38.1. Dominy 38.4. Dicaprio 39.2. Solitaire * (Ewe) 41.2. Secondwave (Koh) barrier/37.7.