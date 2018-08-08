Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600m:
Tesoro Privado * (M Rodd) 37.3. Keep Spinning (I Azhar) canter/41.4. Supernova 37.7. Sandtop * 40.8. Higher Soul 36.4. Mr Dujardin (V Duric) 39.3.
Monday: Solaris Spectrum 37.7. King Louis * (B Vorster) 36.7. Magnificent Gold 38.5. New Sensation (M Kellady) 44.2.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200m:
Charger 40.5. Made In China * (C Grylls) 37.6. Montaigne (M Ewe) 41.6. Mr Whitaker * (R Iskandar) 39.6. Star Genius 43.8. Black Mamba 40.7.
Monday: Red Dawn * (Kellady) 40.1. Yaya Papaya * (Z Zuriman) 37.1. Terms Of Reference * (Vorster) 35.7.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200m:
Andado * canter/37.9. River Golden * 39.3. Fortune Six (D Moor) 40.1. Petite Voix * (Rodd) 36.8.
Monday: Queen Roulette (R Curatolo) 38.1. Mark Eclipse 40.5. Friendship 39.2. Eye Guy * 36.6. Splinter (N Juglall) 39.6. Most Favorite * (Ke3llady) 37.7.
CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,400m:
Dreamweaver 39.9. Foresto * (O Placais) 35.8. Nova Classic (I Saifudin) 43.7. Mings Man (N Zyrul) 38.2. Chief Clerk (Powell) 37.7.
Monday: Elite Beast 36.7. Hyde Park * (I Amirul) 41.8. Mr Mosa (Amirul) 38.2. Viola Da Terra 36.7.
CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,400m:
Lucky Hada (Duric) 39.4. Smooth Operator * (Curatolo) 35.4. Bebop * (Placais) 37.7.
Dragonite * (Placais) 38.9. Oliver (M Poon) 37.7. Rich Fortune 41.2. Southern Glory 39.3.
Monday: Molineux (Amirul) 39.2. Really Capable (Amirul) 40.8. Lim's Hunter (WH Kok) 38.9.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m:
Centenary Diamond (Rodd) 36.6. Legendary Era 38.1. Axel 40.7. King Zoustar * (Grylls) 38.2. Nadeem Sapphire (Collett) 37.1. Quadcopter (placais) 36.4. Revolution 37.1. Shamarman (Moor) 39.6. Shangani 45.2. Lim's Fairly (K A'Isisuhairi) 40.6.
Monday: Jumpin Jack * (Juglall) 36. Andre * 36.2. Gold Kingdom 38.5. Revolution/pace work. Top Knight 37.7.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m:
Impresario 38.4. Prince Ferdinand (TH Koh) canter/pace work. Rafale (Koh) 42.7. Sun Empire * (T Rehaizat) canter/37.9. Darci's Boy * (Collett) 39.2. Let's Talk Now/pace work. Destiny Knight (Saifudin) 42.2. Cavatina * 37. Simpang canter/37.9. Lam Edition (Koh) canter/38.6.
Monday: Greatballs Of Fire * 39.4. Aeolus (Ewe) 39.5. Master Banger 37.5. King Of Thieves (Collett) 37.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600m:
Introit (A'Isisuhairi) 37.3. Dontlookdownonme (B Woodworth) 42.9. Walters Bay 38.3. E Supreme (WS Chan) 39.1. I Am The Boss * (Kellady) 43.5. Larson 40.4. Sun Elizabeth (Placais) 36.6. Blitz Power * (Poon) 39.2. Emirates Warrior * (Grylls) 39.3. Army Of One pace work. Relic Warrior 39.2.
Monday: Houseboat Harry 38.9. Zulu Warrior * (Amirul) 38.2. Poet's Ryker (Amirul) 38.8.
