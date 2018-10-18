Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

The David Freedman-trained Mr Dujardin, scoring a last-to-first victory on Jan 14, looked sharp during his workout at Kranji yesterday morning.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Dreamweaver * 36.5. Everybody Happy * (R Firdhaus) canter/41.8. Heartlight (N Hanafi) 37.8. Sacred Guru * (R Zawari) 37.8. Mings Man (N Zyrul) 38.2. Alamosa Express (MM Firdaus) 34. Parker 37.9.

RACE 2

Fight To Victory (N Juglall) 36.6. Giant Killing 37. Lincoln Moonlight * (M Kellady) 38.4.

RACE 3:

Lucky Hada * (G Moor) canter/39.8. Centenary Diamond (M Rodd) 38.2. Storm Trooper * (Firdaus) 34.8.

RACE 4

Lionrockspirit (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/36.5.

Gold Reward * 38. Keep Spinning canter/pace work. Mr Dujardin * (Kellady) canter/38.1.

RACE 5

Makanani * (O Placais) 36.1. Eragon * (S Noh) canter/39.4. Mighty Kenny * (N Juglall) 36.4. Chairman (Iskandar) 36.9. Excellency (R Iskandar) canter/37.8. Golazo * (M Zaki) canter/36.8. Dicton * 36.8.

RACE 6

Lim's Reform * (CK Ng) 34. Eastiger (C Grylls) 36.50. Ladrone (Kellady) 45. My Big Boss * (Placais)36.8.

RACE 7

Affleck (Iskandar) 36.8. Be Bee * (J Powell) 37.5. Mister Yeoh * (Rodd) 37. Faaltless * (Kellady) 37.5. Aramco * (Powell) 38.3. Super Winner * (Placais) 36.8. Skywalk * (Moor) 42.8.

RACE 8

Tales Of Summer * 38.3. I've Got A Feeling * 38.2. Despacito 37.3. Chocante * (Powell) 39.1. Made In China * (Placais) 41.1. Time To Rock * (R Zawari) 34.8. Born To Be King * (Powell) 38.4. Super Dynasty * (Iskandar) 36.6.

RACE 9

Debt Collector * (Rodd) 38. Jupiter Gold * (Placais) 35.1. Preditor * (Kellady) 37.8. Mr Spielberg * (Grylls) canter/36.5.

RACE 10

Mr Hanks * (Noh) 40.4. Solaris Spectrum 45.6. Magic Wand * (Placais) 37.3. Arc Triumph * 43.6. Baffert * (Rodd) 40.2. Lim's Lightning * 40.8. Lim's Knight (Firdaus) 35.8. Stunning Cat * (Kellady) 39.3.

GALLOPS BY HORSE RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 2

Shenbao 41.8.