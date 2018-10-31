Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,400M:

Andado * canter/40.8. Arc Triumph * 39.5. Prince Pegasus (C Grylls) 42. Enchanted Mister * (Grylls) 35.6. Destroyer Eclipse (T See) 40.4. Panache (R Iskandar) 39.1. Justice Glory canter/40.8. Galileo's Approach (M Kellady) 43.8. Keep Spinning 38.3.

MONDAY: Astrojet 37.3.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,400M:

Lim's Regard canter/40.6. Little Big Man * (O Placais) 37.3. Supernova 37.9. Melting Point (B Vorster) 39.8. Yulong Fast Steed * 39.7. Friendship 40.1. Ben Gunn canter/43.7.

MONDAY: Kirks Ryker * (Vorster) 34.7. Our Pinnacle * 36.4.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,100M:

Classified * 36.2. Decreto (I Saifudin) 38.4. Lim's Blast (T See) 42.6. Hee's A Maverick 39.6. Thunderstruck (J Powell) 37.7. Basilisk 42.2. Burkaan 42.8. Mikcaipho(Grylls) 37.7. Secret Squirrel 40.4. Petite Voix (A'Isisuhairi) 36.7.

NOVICE - 1,200M:

Foresto (Iskandar) 36.9. Crouching Sun (Grylls) 37.7. Turf Princess * (Placais) 36.6. Our Showcase (T See) 37.6. Astra canter/44.5.

Pace work: Evil Roadster * (B Woodworth).

MONDAY: Attention * 37.8. No Fun No Gain * 36.5. Trapio * 35.8. Siam Vipasiri * 35.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,100M:

Sun Elizabeth * 36.1. Rich Fortune 39.9. Rocket Fighter (TH Koh) 39.2. Dayuan (Saifudin) 37.4. Dominy 41.9.

Pace work: Spur Me On/canter.

MONDAY: Qingdao 39. Raptor * 37.1. Saint Lincoln 38.3. Sing Roulette (Z Zuriman) 37.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Avengers Hero (Placais) 37.2. Whizzy Waltzzy (Vorster) 39.7. She's The One (Saifudin) 37.3. Southern Glory (N Juglall) 37.5. Galaxy Express (M Zaki) canter/36.2. Military Alliance (M Ewe) 36.8. Neo's Classic (Woodworth) 40.4. Good Warrior 38.3. Hippo Ventura (E Aslam) 41.2. Walters Bay 37.7. Lam Edition (Koh) 41.3.

MONDAY: Love Me Tender 37.1. Golden States (Vorster) 36.7.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M:

Land Below D Wind 43.2. Racing Talent (Koh) 39.3. Golden Coin (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.3. Muscular Sprinter 41.5. Thoth Warrior (Ewe) 37.1.

Pace work: Hallelujah (Saifudin).

MONDAY: Jumpin Jack * (Juglall) 36.5.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M:

Dontlookdownonme (Ewe) 42.2. Berlinetta 38.7. Let's Talk Now (T Rehaizat) 37.8. Cool Cat (Koh) 38.3. Top Banana/gallop. King Cross 39.7. Always There 38.1. Ultimate Killer (Grylls) 40.1. Bohemian/gallop.

MONDAY: Master Banger 38.5.