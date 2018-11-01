Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Money King (T See) 39.3. Tun O'Reilly (J Powell) 44.1. Mings Man 37.4. Hero In The Wind 37.6.

RACE 2

Catch The Tiger (Powell) 38.1. Clarton Palace (R Curatolo) 38.8. Hardcore 37.8. Caribbean Lady (O Placais) 37.6.

RACE 3

Sun General (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/36.3. Carnelian (Placais) 38.8. Keepitup (M Kellady) 38.1. Majestic Empress (B Vorster) 37.6. Cash Is King (M Rodd) 37.8.

RACE 4

Pennsylvania 38.4. Ace Harbour (Vorster) 36.8. Lim's Rhythm (MM Firdaus) 37.8. Gold Company (Rodd) 38.4. Iron Fist (Placais) 38.4. Mr Rockwell (A'Isisuhairi) 36.4.

RACE 5

Red Dawn (Powell) 43.8. Nationality (C Grylls) 34.2. Cambridge 37.8. Ancient Warrior (R Zawari) 37.6. Nova Vocal (Placais) 43.6. Sacred Sea (R Curatolo) 37.6.

RACE 6

Axel (Firdaus) 38.8. Satellite Kingdom (N Zyrul) 45.2.

RACE 7

O'Reilly Bay (T See) 37.2. Monte Nerone (R Iskandar) 36.6.

RACE 8

Star Jack (Placais) 36.3. Party Maker (M Zaki) canter/37.2. Atlantic Fox (Grylls) 36.8. Mr Dujardin (Iskandar) 37.3. Sportscaster 37.8. Silent Prince (Kellady) 44.6.

RACE 9

Julius Caesar (T See) 43.8. Pennywise (N Juglall) 37.6. Richebourg (G Boss) 38.6.

RACE 10

Don De La Vega 37.4. Jomo (Grylls) 35.4.

Dazzling Speed (Firdaus) 37.6. Red Symphony (Powell) 43.5. Super Emperor (Curatolo) 36.6. Sacred Guru 37.4. Copacabana 39.9. Lucky Boy (WS Chan) 37.5.

GALLOPS BY HORSE RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 4: Easter Mate (S Noh) 37.3.