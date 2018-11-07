Guide to yesterday’s Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

DESTER SINGAPORE GOLD CUP (SG1) - 2,000M:

Circuit Land * (C Grylls) canter/36.7. Majestic Moments * (B Vorster) 35.1. Noah From Goa * (N Juglall) 35.1. Bahana * (V Duric) 37.4. Elite Invincible * (B Woodworth) 39.4. Mr Clint * (Grylls) canter/35.9. King Louis * (G Boss) 35.2. Sky Rocket * (Duric) 39.2. Twickenham 37.4. Lim's Magic (I Amirul) 36.5. Secret Win (CS Chin) 45.9. Song To The Moon 39.3.

KRANJI STAKES B - 1,600M: Viviano * (R Curatolo) 39.4. Song To The Moon 39.3. Hermano Menor (WH Kok) 37.4. Murrayfield * 37.5.

KRANJI STAKES C - 2,000M: Lionrockspirit * (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/35.9. Yulong Medal 37.4. Solo Sun canter/34.6. Molineux * (Duric) 39.8. Billy Britain * (Amirul) 39.2.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M: Sun Dream 35.8. Safeer * (Curatolo) 38.2. Unconquered * 37.1. Country Boss 40.6. Invincible Ryker 43.2. Lim's Mighty (T See) 42.4.

MONDAY: Sacred Magic 36.4. Imperial Win 40/42.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M: Siam Blue Vanda * (Boss) 36.6. Awesome 40.5. Oxbow Sun (T Rehaizat) 35.9. Lim's Dashing 39.2. Star Empire 42.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,600M: Yulong Sheng Long canter/42.4. Shahbaa canter/37.8. Millennium's Rule 38.3.

MONDAY: Waialae (K A'Isisuhairi) barrier/35.5. Alamak (Boss) barrier/36. Dream Big (S Shafrizal) barrier/36.6.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,400M:

King's Speech * (Duric) 37.8. Silver Sky (Saifudin)/pace work. Sun Dragon 35.9. My Big Boss (M Rodd) 36.1. Wild Bee * (Grylls) 37.1. Heng Kingdom (Curatolo) 39.9.

MONDAY: Smooth Operator * 35.8. Ares 43.6.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200M:

Arion 40.2. Paperback Trooper (See) 42.5.

KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,200M:

High Street 40.1. Perfect Girl 410.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M: Fifth Command Flag (Curatolo) 37.7. General Conatus (Chin) 36.9. Zahir (See) 37.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M: Golden Years * 36.6. Thunder Dragon (I Azhar) 41.7. Boy Next Door canter/45.5. Bencoolen 38.1. Duxton (See) 38.1. Hugo * 37.8. River Happiness (Woodworth) pace work. Thousand Thousand (Azhar) 37.1.