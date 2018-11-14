Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Nov 14, 2018 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,200M:

Augustano H (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Caorunn (M Kellady) 45.5. Star Emperor 41.9. Stunning Cat H (J Powell) 37.7. Clarton Treasure (I Azhar) 40.1. Southern Dragon 42.4. Ancient Warrior (V Duric) 40.6.

MONDAY: I've Got A Feeling H 38.3. Queen Roulette 35.2. Miss Dusty H 38.4.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M:

Prince Pegasus (C Grylls) canter/41.1. Panache (R Iskandar) 37.2. Supernova 37.4. Galileo's Approach H (Kellady) 44.1. Sportscaster H (R Curatolo) canter/35.6.

MONDAY: Viola Da Terra 37.7. Top Knight H 37.5. Yulong Fire/pace work.

Really Capable (No. 5) ran the 600m in 38.8sec.
Racing

Gray's runner is Really Capable

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,100M:

Justice Light H (M Ewe) 35.7. Northern Sun (T Rehaizat) 35.6. Zman (O Placais) 37.7. Sun Ares H 37.2. Lucky Master 36.8.

MONDAY: Soldado (Kellady) 38.5.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,800M:

O'What A Feeling H (Kellady) 37.7. Sun General H (A'Isisuhairi) 36.8. Wonderful Paint H (S Noh) canter/35.8. Angel Halo (Placais) 39.1. Justice Fair (Duric) 41.7. Cai Poh Wang (Curatolo) canter/36.9. Phuket (Iskandar) canter/39.5. Danger Zone 39.3. Sun Hancock (M Zaki) 36.5.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,100M:

Thomas De Lago 42.5. Optimum Star (Zaki) 39.9. Obstacles Free (Azhar) 45.3. Lucky Six 41.5. Dominy 41.9. Plucky Lad/pace work.

MONDAY: Hero I Am (Kellady) 38.9. Invincible Man 35.1. Raptor H 38.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:

My Friends (Z Zuriman) 39.6. Roughead 41.6. Antares H 36.2. Gratus (B Woodworth) 37.9. Red Bird 44.4. The Big Easy (Azhar) 44.1. Irving Lipschitz (Grylls) 38.4.

MONDAY: Lucky Enough 41.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Avengers Hero (T See) 36.8. Gannet (Noh) 36.1. Whizzy Waltzzy 45. Gingerman H 37.1. Southern Glory 37.4. Good Warrior (Curatolo) 39.6. Berlinetta (T See) 39.5. Queen Of Queens 36.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000M:

Full Luck (Powell) 40.3.Diamond King 37.5. My Miracle (Noh) barrier practice/36.7. Present H 41.6. River Happiness canter/42.3. Ko Olina (Placais) 40.5.

MONDAY: Toosbies H (B Vorster) 36.9. Smash 37.7. Scooby Dooby Doo 45.3.

