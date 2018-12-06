Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1:

Rafale (TH Koh) pace work. Parker 41.4. Golden Coin 39.5. So Perfect 40.6. Venus De Milo 36.2.Top Banana (M Zaki) 39.8.

RACE 2:

Catch The Tiger 45.6. Gamely (B Vorster) 37. Full Luck 39.5. Mon Energy pace work. Present (C Grylls) 41.9. Stay The Course 44.4.

RACE 3:

Congratu 37.2. Metagross pace work. Sun Elizabeth 39.6.

RACE 4:

Einstein's Cross (N Juglall) 37. Andre 37.2. Lincoln City 38.2. Call It (WH Kok) 42.9.

RACE 5:

Eragon 35.6. Star Jack (O Placais) 39.6. Value Of Justice (Grylls) 35.6. Black Jade canter/39.9. Lim's Ripple 42.6. Majestic Empress (Vorster) 37. Sun Hancock (Zaki) 36.9.

RACE 6:

Hero I Am (M Kellady) 42.3. Bejewelled (N Hanafi) 35.7.

RACE 7:

Blizzard (Grylls) 35.2. Faaltless (J Powell) 40.1. Rafaello (Vorster) 35.7. Olympic Anthem 35.9. Constant Justice (G Boss) 37. Nepean (Powell) 38.2. Golden Sword 38. Mokastar (Juglall) 35.7. Caorunn (Powell) 41.7. Augustus (Hanafi) canter/38.5.

RACE 8:

Money King 39.7. Smart Racer (Boss) 36.3. Chief Clerk 38.2. Hero In The Wind (Placais) 37.7. Iron Fist 37.7.

RACE 9:

Circuit Land (Placais) 35.9. Distinctive Darci (Duric) canter/38.6. Nova Strike 40.6. Blue Swede (Kellady) 39.4. Mighty Kenny (Juglall) 36.9.

RACE 10:

Athletica (Kellady) 38.2. Effortless 44.4. Petite Voix (R Iskandar) 36.2. Justice Light pace work. Great Seven37.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED TOMORROW

RACE 4: Dragon High (T See) 40.4.

RACE 5: Streetwise 43.5.

RACE 6: Bringer Of War 35.7.