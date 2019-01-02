Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

KRANJI STAKES B - 1,100M:

Darc Bounty * (I Amirul) 38.1. Webster (CS Chin) pace work. Biraz pace work.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M:

Invincible Ryker pace work. Stock Broker 36.4. Monday: Pentagon (A Syahir) barrier/37.2.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M:

Yabadabadoo * 38.3. Country Boss 39.3.

Monday: Lim's Revent * 36.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M:

Nova Classic (M Ewe) 37.1. Roan Ranger 38.2. Elena Of Avalor 36.4.

Monday: invincible Man 39.2.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M:

Best Wishes * 39.7. Taichi Belt * 37.4. Scooby Dooby Doo 41.4. Spur Me On 38.5.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,700M:

Money King (Ewe) canter/36.4. Poet's Ryker * 38.3. Keep Winning 36.5.

Monday: Red Riding Wood 41.4. Mongolian Chief 38.3. Powerful As Wind (Z Zuriman) 37.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M:

Mai Darko * 42.1. Macho Man canter/35.8. Richie Rich 37.8.

Monday: Evil Roadster (B Woodworth) barrier/36.3.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M:

Full Luck 39.5. Racing Talent (TH Koh) 39.8. Tavito 39.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100M:

Monday: Kubera's Chief * 37.9. Gangnam Classic 38.1.