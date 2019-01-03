Guide to yesterday's Kranji Trackwork

E-mail this article

RACE 1:

Astra * (MM Firdaus) 36.3. Qingdao 37.7. Spokesman 39.3. Hallelujah (I Saifudin) 38.6.

RACE 2:

Dark Necessities * (Aslam) 37.1. Metagross 38.6. Colour Paint (N Zyrul) 38.6. JK Formidable 44.8. Wildfire (V Duric) 35.9. Gyarados 44.6. Stay The Course (Powell) 38.1.

RACE 3:

Effortless (Powell) 44.2. My Gold 37.6. Miss Michelle 39.3. The Golden Goat 40.8. Brilliant One * (Salim) 39.4.

RACE 4:

Pioneer Step (Woodworth) pace work.

RACE 5:

Chocante * (Kellady) 38.4. Refresh * (Woodworth) 39.9. Ironside * (E Aslam) 38.8. Wijaya * (Azhar) 36.2. D'Great Boss 38.4. Sun Hoplites 35.9. Super Dynasty 37.6.

RACE 6:

Mighty Phoenix (TH Koh) 38.6. Gridiron 36.3. Military Alliance 37.9.

RACE 7:

Pennywise * (N Juglall) 35.6. Nationality * (D Moor) 36.4. Longhu * (Kellady) 38.1. Destroyer Eclipse pace work. Time Lord (Azhar) 35.8. Justice First gallop. Hello Michelle (I Saifudin) 41.4. Shaqraa pace work. Magnificent Gold 38.9.

RACE 8:

Dinghu Mountain (J Powell) 37.8. Augustano * (R Iskandar) 35.8. Flak Jacket (Powell) 38.4. Golden Sword (M Rodd) 37.8. Guilty Pleasures * (M Kellady) 37.8. Sir Isaac 38.8. Mr Luck (T Rehaizat) 35.8. Wonderful (Y Salim) 43.2. Yulong Xiongyin (B Woodworth) 39.1. Sun Princeps * (I Azhar) 35.4.

RACE 9:

Thomas De Lago * (Rehaizat) 35.4. Justice Light 37.2. Sun Ares * ( Moor) 40.9. Ferocious 38.3. Paperback Trooper 45.1.

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Gyarados

RACE 3: Burkaan

RACE 4: Money King and Phuket

RACE 5: Super Dynasty

RACE 6: West North Hill

RACE 8: Deimos and Biraz