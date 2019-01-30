Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,400M:
Chocante * (M Kellady) 38. Made In Russia * (D Moor) 37.2. Nationality * (B Thompson) 35.4. Refresh * (B Woodworth) 43.7. Battle Of Troy 38.3.
Lim's Revent 41.7. On Electric Avenue (J Powell) 38. Destroyer Eclipse 40.4. Sun Hoplites 36.2.
MONDAY: Murrayfield H (I Amirul) 36.3. What's New H (M Rodd) 37.1. Moritz Eclipse 45.9. Glasgow 42.4. Gold Reward 37.4.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M:
Gloria Eclipse * (Moor) 40.6. Satellite Winner (TH Koh) 37.9. Super Hero 45.5.
Wolf Warrior * 35.8. Natural Impulse (I Saifudin) 44.5. Mon Energy * (V Duric) 36.6. Storm Ryker 38.5.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M:
Best Wishes * canter/37.8. D'Great Boss 42.8. Autumn Century (Woodworth) 45. Satellite Kingdom (Saifudin) 38.4. Grand Koonta (Moor) 43.8. Ol Mate Buzzer * (T See) 38.1. Miss Michelle 40.5. Cerdan 40.3. Lucky Master (S John) 39.4. Ferocious 40.
MONDAY: Ararat Lady * (Rodd) 37.1.
KRANJI STAKES D - 1,100M:
Lucky Six * 37. The Golden Goat 41.4.
Supersonicsurprise gallop. Uncle Lucky * 36.3. Rich Fortune (John) 43.1. Brilliant One (Woodworth) 38.8.
MONDAY: Super Emperor (N Juglall) 37.1.
CLASS 5 - 1,700M:
Bounceback Ability (M Zaki) 40.5. Galway Girl 42.2. The One 38.8. Danger Zone 35.3. Phuket (R Iskandar) 37.8. Keep Winning (N Juglall) 37.8. Crown Delight 38. Hephaestus (Saifudin) gallop.
MONDAY: Yulong Holy Flying 38.7. Mongolian Chief * (Z Zuriman) canter/37.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M:
Lucky Boy (WS Chan) 37.4. Racing Talent * ( Koh) 35.2. Success Come True canter/37.9. Dontlookdownonme (Woodworth) 37.7. Pacific Secret (John) 38.8. Hallelujah * (Saifudin) 38.4. Parker 42.1.
MONDAY: Clarton Star (Juglall) 36.7. Kubera's Chief 36.1.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M:
Diamond King * (Koh) 37.8. D'Great Journey 41.4. My Miracle 42.9. Super Smart (Woodworth) 36.1. Vittoria Perfetta (Duric) barrier/pace work. Winning Hobby canter/35.9.
MONDAY: The Nutter * (Rodd) 37.4. Hugo * (Moor) 37.1. Qiji Commander (Duric) 36.8. Fireworks 37.2. Vittoria Perfetta 37.3.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M:
Salamence * (Woodworth) 36.3. Giant Killing (M Lerner) 39.6. D'Great Sun (See) 38.4. Favouritism (Iskandar) 37.1. Legend Rocks (John) 38.4. Montrer 41.2.
MONDAY: Toosbies * (Vorster) 36.6. Another Show * (Juglall) 35.7. Axel * (Duric) 35.6. Gold Kingdom 37.3. The Iceman 43.6. Lady Boss (Zuriman) 36.6.
