GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S KRANJI TRACKWORK

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Special Rain (B Woodworth) 43.2. Success Come True * (T See) 36.7. Rafale pace work.

RACE 2

Toosbies * (JP Merve) 36.5. Mr O'Reilly * (J Powell) 37.7. Bourbon Inheritor (Powell) 37.6. Legend Rocks (Woodworth) 38.3. Caribbean Lady (M Lerner) 36.5. Street Of Fire 37.7.

RACE 3

Fame Star * 39.1. Mo Almighty * 37.1.Mach * 42.8. Street Party * gallop.

RACE 4

Super Jackpot (See) 38.3. Spokesman * (B Thompson) 38.2.

RACE 5

Filibuster * (M Rodd) 37.5. Longhu * (M Kellady) 37.7. King Of War 41.8. Charger 36.5. Autumn Assault * (Woodworth) 34.6. Black Quail (Thompson) 37.4. Elise (CS Chin) pace work. Reddot Rising * 41.3.

RACE 6

Horse King 36.4. Hidden Promise * (Woodworth) 36.7. Bangkok Boy * 40.2. Larry * (Thompson) 39.5. Yulong Shengdao 39.7. Yulong Sheng Long (S Noh) 38.4. Silent Boss 36.5. Tun O'Reilly (Powell) 43.3. Fighting Warrior (Woodworth) 38.8.

RACE 7

Faaltless (Powell) 44.7. Nowyousee * 36.3. Be Bee * (Kellady) 45. Nepean * (Kellady) 37.9.

RACE 8

Lucky Hada * 42.1. Angel Halo * 36.5. Gratus * (See) 38.4. Don De La Vega 37.6. Waiale (Thompson) 38.7.

RACE 9

Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.7. Mighty Conqueror (See) 38.8. Sacred Rebel (Woodworth) 36.3. On Electric Avenue * 37.9. My Horse 44.4. Taro San 38.6. Lim's Knight (Noh) 40.6. Yulong Fast Steed 44.5.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED TOMORROW

RACE 6

Mighty Kenny * fast in the straight. Mighty Emperor 44. Value Of Justice * 38.7.