Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES C (1) - 1,200M:

Jomo* (Murray) 38.1. Julius Caesar 39.7. Good New's (B Woodworth) 42.6. Fame Star* 39.8. My horse 35.9.

MONDAY: Sacred Rebel* (R Zawari) 35.6. Effortless 38.2. Siam Vipasiri* 37.6. Ararat Lady* 38.9. Copacabana 39.8. Richebourg* (B Thompson) 37.3.

KRANJI STAKES C (2) - 1,200M:

Made In Russia* (C Murray) 35.8. Arc Triumph* 38.5. Bartimaeus* (Woodworth) 42.3. Sportscaster* (V Duric) canter/39.8.

MONDAY: Guilty Pleasures 37.9. Gingerella* 36.1. Siam Blue Vanda* 38.3. Bengal Lancer* 39.2. Longhu (M Kellady) 37.7. Lim's Dashing 40.4. Man Of Mystery (Zawari) 39.3. Shoot Up High (Z Zuriman) 41.2.

CLASS 4 ­- 2,000M:

Lim's Pride canter/pace work. Party Maker 38.2. O'Reilly's Dancer (Kellady) 44.3. Waialae (M Lerner) 37.4. Sun Pittsburgh 36.5. Dream Big 36.6.

MONDAY: Za'Eem 38.4. Majestic Empress* (Merwe) 36.8. Einstein's Cross (Murray) 36.8. Alamak* 38.4. Larry* (Thompson) 38.3. Tun O'Reilly (Kellady) 38.2.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M:

Star Empire* (S John) 39.7. Southern Wind* (Woodworth) 36.1. Fire Away* (CC Wong) 35.4. Dreamweaver 44.9. The Capital (R Iskandar) 41.1. Grand Knight38.8. Secret Squirrel 45.7. Uncle Lucky (TH Koh) 37.7. Lucky Master (John) 43.2. Racing Talent 42.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M:

Ottawa* 40.2. Satellite Winner (Koh) 37.7. Dash (T See) 40.2. Thunderstruck* 45.1.

Crouching Sun (Iskandar) 35.8. Basilisk 42.3. Fighting Warrior 43.3.

MONDAY: Libeccio* 39.2.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,200M:

Silver Joy (Koh) 37.5. Crazy Dreams* (WS Chan) 39.5. Lucky Tiger 37.5. Purple Rain* (Wong) canter/37.4. Turf Beauty (M Rodd) 41.1.

MONDAY: Lim's Pershing 41.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Salamence (Woodworth) 41.5. My Boss 42.4. Easy South East* 38.1.*ostwin Chevalier (Woodworth) 38.2. Lim's Ray 45. Montrer 43.5. In The Black* (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.2.

MONDAY: Axel* (Thompson) 37.3. Andre 39.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Southern Glory* (Duric) 39.1. Cognitive Intact (S Noh) barrier/37. Roan Ranger 36.1

Shangani 39.6. Prince Ferdinand gallop.

Avengers*ero* 36.6. Miracle Wei Wei (Thompson) 36.6. Relic Warrior 35.9. Military Alliance (Koh) 38.4. Hephaestus 40.5.

MONDAY: Kubera's Chief 34.6. Yulong*oly Flying 40.3.