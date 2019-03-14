Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Mar 14, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Invincible Man 45.1. Clarton Star (I Azhar) 35.7. Parker (N Zyrul) 39.4. Cassis Oolong * 38.4.

RACE 2

Yulong Express * 36.5. Forever Good 43.4

RACE 3

Lim's Knight (B Woodworth) 36.4. Silent Force * 36.6. Toosbies * (C Murray) 36.7. Mon Energy 39.4. Ancient Warrior (G Boss) 36.4. Kranji Gold 39.7.

Toosbies breezed over the 600m in 36.7sec.
Toosbies all primed for battle

RACE 4

Sacred Tonic (Woodworth) 36.5. Gold Kingdom 38.1. Black Orchid 41.1. Speed Up (Boss) 38.4. Excellent Moon Canter/37.1. Tigress * 37.1.

RACE 5

Absolute Miracle (T See) 36.9. Kirks Ryker (Murray) 37.9. Destroyer Eclipse * 37.7. Elusive Emperor (JP Merve) 37.9. Black Jade * canter/40.1. Across The Sea (M Lerner) canter/37.1. Mighty Emperor (Merve) 36.7. On Electric Avenue (J Powell) 38.3. Gold Reward canter/40.8. Yulong Edition (M Kellady) 37.2.

RACE 6

Yulong Fast Steed 40.4. Cambridge (M Rodd) 38.3. Blitz Power (Zyrul) 39.5. Zman * (T See) 37.3. Trapio 43.3. Mascot * (R Zawari) 35.6.

RACE 7

Magnificent Gold (Rodd) 38.1. Atlantic Fox (Boss) 37.3. Stay The Course * (Powell) 38.3. Plato * 39.4. Silent Boss 39.2. Caribbean Lady (Lerner) 37.3.

RACE 8

Be Bee * (Powell) 44.8. Blue Swede *(Kellady) 38.3. Viviano * (Zawari) 35.3. Curvature * 36.2. Kingsman (Azhar) 35.4.

RACE 9

Flak Jacket (Kellady) 38.3. Tales Of Summer 38.2. Triple Trio * 42.3. Made In China * 36.1. Mo Almighty * 38.1. Mr Hooper 41.5.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED TOMORROW

RACE 5

Jumpin Jack 44.4

RACE 6

Majestic Empress 40.8.

HORSE RACING