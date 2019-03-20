Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,000M:

Nova Vocal * 37.5. Kratos (TH Koh) 37.4. Wolf Warrior 45.9. Sierra Conqueror (J Powell) 44.2. Reach For The Sun (T Rehaizat) 35.8. Friendship 39.6. Justice Light 38.8.

MONDAY: Mokastar * (C Murray) 36.1. Kiss Your Song * (M Kellady) 37.8. Sacred Magic 40.4. Yulong Green (Merwe) 36.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,700M:

Carnelian * 36.8. Bebop * 42.2. Gratus * 43.4. Smart Warrior 39.3. Bangkok Boy * (G Boss) 35.7. Hooga Net (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.8.

MONDAY: Yulong Honor (Merwe) 36.5. Prince Pegasus (Thompson) 37.2. Cash Is King 38.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M:

King Zoustar * (R Iskandar) 37.4. Braced (S John) 38.7. Silent Prince 44.2. Quadcopter * (M Lerner) 36.8. Yulong Admiral (Murray) 39.9. Foresto 37.1. My Friends 35.6. Majulah 38.3.

MONDAY: Black Quail (A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Salvador * 34.8. Super Tycoon 35.5. Dazzle Gold (Thompson) 37.7. Sacred Guru * (B Woodworth) 36.1.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,400M:

Solid Cash 37.8. Pegasus Junior 40.4. Humdinger 39.4. First Light (MM Firdaus) canter/45.9. Optimum Star (Lerner)/pace work. Peer Gynt * 37. Dominic 38.2.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M:

My Miracle 35.3. Present * (Murray) 37.3. Royal Pavilion * (Kellady) 37.7.

MONDAY: Aabir (R Zawari) 37.4. Hostwin Queen 43.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Big Regards 38.9. Darci's Boy (Powell) 37.7. Dragonite * (T See) 39.1. Land Below D Wind (Woodworth) pace work. Million Round * (A'Isisuhairi) 35.8. Yellow Jade Horse 40.7. Simpang canter/42.9.

MONDAY: Gridiron (Woodworth) 37.5.

MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M:

Atlantean * (Boss) 35.3. Wira Sakti (T See) 38.8. Alwrich (A'Isisuhairi) 37. Mighty Phoenix (Koh) 42.2.

MONDAY: Heart Of Courage (Thompson) 37.8. Spokesman (Firdaus) 36.7. Broadway Success (A'Isisuhairi) 37.7.

MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M:

Golden Win * (Koh) 34.6. Evil Wesley * 37.5. Always There 36.6.

MONDAY: Another Show * (Woodworth) 38.2. Star Mercury/pace work. Analyst (Zawari) 38.2. Halime (Firdaus) 35.3.