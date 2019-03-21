GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S KRANJI TRACKWORK
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Dragon High * (T See) 35.6. Parador 37.3. Really Capable 40.4. Caribbean Lady (M Lerner) 36.6.
RACE 2
Command & Control 41.1. Lim's Craft * (T See) 35.1. Martello (B Woodworth) 40.2. Mr Alphonso 38.8. Street Blade 43.4.
RACE 3
Master Of Malibu * (JP Merve) 37.6. Reign 38.6. Super Talent (Woodworth) pace work.
RACE 4
Gris Piton (C Murray) 42.4. Mikcaipho (J Powell) pace work. Standout * 37.2.
RACE 5
Caorunn (Powell) 37.6. Elite Conquest * (Boss) 35.5. Supernova (Zyrul) 37.9. Super Denman *(Murray) 35.6. Sportscaster (K A'Isishuairi) 40.2.
RACE 6
Pioneer Step * 37.4. Gold Company 37.6. Call It 38.6. Venus De Milo (A'Isisuhairi) gallop. Perfect Girl 38.9.
RACE 7
Chocante * (M Kellady) 37.3. Charger * 37.1. Filibuster (M Rodd) 37.6. Red Dawn (Powell) 37.3. Wind Of Liberty (M Zaki) pace work.
RACE 8
Time To Rock * (Woodworth) 40.2. Orient Express 42.4.
GALLOP BY TOMORROW'S RUNNER
RACE 5
I'm The Man (R Iskandar) 36.5.
