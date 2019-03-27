Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Happy Saga clocked home in 36.6sec at Kranji yesterday. TNP FILE PHOTO
Mar 27, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES C - 2,000M:

Dicton * (M Rodd) 37.4. Star Jack * (M Lerner) 38.3. Sun Marshal * (R Iskandar) canter/35.1. Wonderful Paint * (S Noh) 37.7. Black Jade 36.7. Mr Dujardin canter/37.9. Lucky Hada * (D Moor) 39.2. Solo Sun (T Rehaizat) canter/38.9. Smart Lad 37.9. Centurion 37.8.

MONDAY: Mighty Kenny 43.6. Gold City 37.9. Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) 38.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M:

Athletica * (J Powell) 38.1. Irving Lipschitz ccanter/35.5. Mr David (I Saifudin) 38.5. Havana canter/38.4. Street Party 39.4. I'm The Man 37.2.

MONDAY: Atlantic Fox (R Zawari) 36.1.

Lucky Hada (red cap) reeled off the 600m in 39.3sec at yesterday's Kranji trackwork.
Racing

Lucky Hada ready for 2,000m show

Related Stories

Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Last-start winner Grecian Laurel can double up

Teetan ready to steer home Saul's Special

CLASS 4 - 1,200M:

D'Great Boss 35.4. Ottawa * (V Duric) 37.7. Gloria Eclipse * 37.3. Implement * (Rodd) 35.8. Dash 37.2. Life Is Gamble 36.2. Trump Shot 35.1. Xiong Fong 35.4.

MONDAY: Lim's Knight * (Zawari) 36.6. Cloudburst (B Thompson) 38.4.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,600M:

Money King * (Thompson) canter/37.5. Happy Saga * (S John) 36.6. Kranji Gold * 37.5. Heartlight 35.9. Bangkok Boy * 38.6. Pacific Ocean (G Boss) 35.9. Smart Racer 38.2.

MONDAY: Cracking Tottie * 40.5. Heng Kingdom * (I Amirul) 39.6. Alamak * 37.5. Hidden Promise (Thompson) 36.4. El Chapo * 37.5. Red Riding Wood 44.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1200M:

Tax Free 39.5. David's Star (B Woodworth) gallop. Rich Fortune * (John) 39.8. King Warrior 35.8. Majulah 36.8.

MONDAY: O'Reilly Star 36.2. Taichi Belt * (Moor) 40.1. Trigamy * 44.1. Perfect Girl 43.4.

KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,200M:

Dreamweaver 42. Storm Trooper (Boss) pace work. Wild Bee (M Ewe) 39.8. Grand Knight * 37. Yulong Fire 38.7. Racing Talent 39.6. Dayuan 40.2.

MONDAY: Larceny 38.2. Sun Ares * 38.4. Cerdan (N Zyrul) 40.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Well Deserved * 35. Colour Paint * (Duric) 40.4. I Am Invisible (Woodworth) 38.1. Scooter (Rehaizat) 35.9. Stageshow 38.9. Lim's Mystery * 39.1. Speed Up 36.2. Rapid Fire * (Boss) 35.1.

MONDAY: Ka Chance (MM Firdaus) 36.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Sothistheone * (John) 36.6. Catch The Tiger (Powell) 44.4. Super Win 36.2. Hardcore (Rodd) canter/38.5. Giant Killing 38.3. Legend Rocks (Woodworth) 38.4. Mr Fat Kiddy * canter/pace work. Tigress * (Iskandar) 37.6.

MONDAY: The Nutter * canter/37.5. Acrobat * (Moor) 38.9. Runminderbinderrun * (Thompson) 38.9. Official * 37.7. Lim's Passion 36.6.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING