Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Happy Saga clocked home in 36.6sec at Kranji yesterday.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES C - 2,000M:

Dicton * (M Rodd) 37.4. Star Jack * (M Lerner) 38.3. Sun Marshal * (R Iskandar) canter/35.1. Wonderful Paint * (S Noh) 37.7. Black Jade 36.7. Mr Dujardin canter/37.9. Lucky Hada * (D Moor) 39.2. Solo Sun (T Rehaizat) canter/38.9. Smart Lad 37.9. Centurion 37.8.

MONDAY: Mighty Kenny 43.6. Gold City 37.9. Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) 38.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M:

Athletica * (J Powell) 38.1. Irving Lipschitz ccanter/35.5. Mr David (I Saifudin) 38.5. Havana canter/38.4. Street Party 39.4. I'm The Man 37.2.

MONDAY: Atlantic Fox (R Zawari) 36.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M:

D'Great Boss 35.4. Ottawa * (V Duric) 37.7. Gloria Eclipse * 37.3. Implement * (Rodd) 35.8. Dash 37.2. Life Is Gamble 36.2. Trump Shot 35.1. Xiong Fong 35.4.

MONDAY: Lim's Knight * (Zawari) 36.6. Cloudburst (B Thompson) 38.4.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,600M:

Money King * (Thompson) canter/37.5. Happy Saga * (S John) 36.6. Kranji Gold * 37.5. Heartlight 35.9. Bangkok Boy * 38.6. Pacific Ocean (G Boss) 35.9. Smart Racer 38.2.

MONDAY: Cracking Tottie * 40.5. Heng Kingdom * (I Amirul) 39.6. Alamak * 37.5. Hidden Promise (Thompson) 36.4. El Chapo * 37.5. Red Riding Wood 44.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1200M:

Tax Free 39.5. David's Star (B Woodworth) gallop. Rich Fortune * (John) 39.8. King Warrior 35.8. Majulah 36.8.

MONDAY: O'Reilly Star 36.2. Taichi Belt * (Moor) 40.1. Trigamy * 44.1. Perfect Girl 43.4.

KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1,200M:

Dreamweaver 42. Storm Trooper (Boss) pace work. Wild Bee (M Ewe) 39.8. Grand Knight * 37. Yulong Fire 38.7. Racing Talent 39.6. Dayuan 40.2.

MONDAY: Larceny 38.2. Sun Ares * 38.4. Cerdan (N Zyrul) 40.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Well Deserved * 35. Colour Paint * (Duric) 40.4. I Am Invisible (Woodworth) 38.1. Scooter (Rehaizat) 35.9. Stageshow 38.9. Lim's Mystery * 39.1. Speed Up 36.2. Rapid Fire * (Boss) 35.1.

MONDAY: Ka Chance (MM Firdaus) 36.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Sothistheone * (John) 36.6. Catch The Tiger (Powell) 44.4. Super Win 36.2. Hardcore (Rodd) canter/38.5. Giant Killing 38.3. Legend Rocks (Woodworth) 38.4. Mr Fat Kiddy * canter/pace work. Tigress * (Iskandar) 37.6.

MONDAY: The Nutter * canter/37.5. Acrobat * (Moor) 38.9. Runminderbinderrun * (Thompson) 38.9. Official * 37.7. Lim's Passion 36.6.