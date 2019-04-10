Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY * ORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY
THE NEW PAPER CUP - 1,600m:
Claudia's Beauty * (Z Zuriman) 36.6. Mikki Joy * (J Powell) 37.7. Dee Dee D'Or 36.5. Lionrockspirit 36.2. Wolf Warrior * 38.9.
Monday: Blue Swede 37.9. Viviano * 38.3. Twickenham (I Amirul) 38.4. Song To The Moon 39.8. Kingsman (R Zawari) 38.3. Dicton * 37.7. Mighty Kenny (N Juglall) 35.4.
CLASS 3 - 1,100m:
Invincible Ryker pace work. Nova Vocal * 38.8. Jomo * (D Moor) 35.7. Scorpio 40.4. Kolombia 36.5. Thomas De Lago (T Rehaizat) 34.8. Best Wishes 37.1.
Monday: Miss Dusty * 38.1. Safeer 39.4. Sacred Rebel (B Woodworth) 36.6. Fame Star * 37.4.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200m:
Allegro * (M Zaki) 36.8. Northern Sun (Rehaizat) barrier/37.3. Lim's Ripple canter/42.8. Fusion Power * ( Powell) 37.8. Our Showcase * 37.2. Rich Fortune 36.3
Monday: Super Denman * (C Murray) 35.4. Taichi Belt * 38.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200m:
Bartimaeus (Woodworth) 42.3. Longhu (M Kellady) 37.7. Mr * ooper * (A Syahir) 39.9. My * orse 35.9. Country Boss * (CC Wong) 37.2. Super Smart * (Woodworth) 40.4. Silver Joy (N Zyrul) 40.3. Lucky Six (S John) 39.1.
Monday: Yulong Green (T Krisna) 36.3. Libeccio * 41. Plato * 37.6.
CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200m:
Glory Shine (M Lerner) 37.4. Ladrone (Kellady) 37.4. Mon Energy * (Woodworth) 37.7. Atlantean * 36.2. Grand Knight * 36.6. Yulong Fire (M Ewe) 43.8. Ocean Master 39.3.
Monday: Gold Strike * 37.8. Super Tycoon 37.5. Drone * (J Azzopardi) 36.3. Awesome 41.8. Dazzle Gold/pace work.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600m:
Vesontio (WS Chan) 38.8. Cai Poh Wang 35.9. Excellent Moon 37.5. Southern Glory (Juglall) 37.5. Over De Top 35.9. Roan Ranger 38.1.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600m:
Call It 38.9. Neo's Classic (Woodworth) 43.9. * ephaestus (Juglall) 41.1. Walters Bay 39.8.
Monday: Venus De Milo (MM Firdaus) 38.8. Perfect Girl canter/40.1.
CLASS 5 - 1,000m:
Spirit Of D'Wind 39.1. Success Come True (Zawari) 37.4. Dayuan 35.9. Cassis Oolong (Zaki) 38.6.
Monday: Gridiron (Zawari) 36.6. Bring Me Joy * (Zuriman) 37.5.
