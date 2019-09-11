Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY
CLASS 2 - 1,000M:
Lim's Samurai (CS Chin) 44.8. Super Fortune (Aly) 38.3. Special King 40.8.
Monday: Darc Bounty 44.6. Pennywise H (T Krisna) 36.8. Dinghu Mountain 41.4.
CLASS 4 - 1,800M:
Wonderful Paint (Z Zuriman) 36.1. Golazo 42. Matsuribayashi (M Lerner) 42.
CLASS 4 - 1,000M:
Sun Step (CC Wong) 36.2. Winner Number One H 36.6. Good Catch pace work. Mr Alfonso 40.4.
Monday: Cousteau H (R Zawari) 35.5. Lim's Passion H (Kok) 44.1.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M:
Flying Yellow 36.6. Secret Squirrel (J See) 44.2. Clarton Supreme (A Syahir) 37.7.
Monday: Success Come True (MM Firdaus) 35.5.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100M:
Without Prejudice galloped. Lady Boss 40. Make U Famous H 37.9. Yellow Jade Horse 40.1.
Monday: Kubera's Chief H 34.9.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100M:
Delaware (D Moor) H 36.6. Eunos Ave Three (Syahir) 34.9. Fountain Of Fame 41.2. Kruger (M Kellady) H 37.4. Marquis Bee 36.8. Mercurial Turn 42.8. Qiji Star (B Thompson) barrier/37.7. Rampage 38.3. Resolution 42.3. Rumble 45.5. Sha Na Na (Aly) 36.5. Tom Cat (J Azzopardi) H 36.6.
OPEN MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M:
Coming Up (V Duric) 35.7. Victory Joy 34.8. Nova Factor (Moor) H 40.1. Helushka (L Beuzelin) 37.9.
Monday: Sayonara 39.4.
OPEN MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M:
Call Me Invincible (Duric) 37. Lim's Moment (B Woodworth) H 35.9. Hostwin Queen 42.1. Assassin (N Zyrul) 37.8.
Monday: Romantic 36.7. Retallica H (Thompson) 38.4. Invisible 43.3.
