Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
CLASS 4 - 1,600m:
Awesome 39.9. Sun Ace (A Collett) 38.1. Gold Faith * (WH Kok) 36.6. Life Is Gamble (B Woodworth) 39.3. Auspicious Day 35.2.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m:
Eastiger * (Collett) 36.8. I'm A Conqueror * (I Saifudin) 38.3. Coming Through (S Noh) 36.9. Hyde Park 40.7.
CLASS 4 - 1,200m:
Universal Empire * (Woodworth) 38.6.
Monday: Heart Of Courage 35.9. Golden Dash (Thompson) 36.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,000m:
Sun Step 42.8. Red Symphony 42.8.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,700m:
Yulong Honor * (Krisna) canter/38.2. Big Regards * 39.6. Titanium Force 41.2.
Monday: Ace Harbour * (JP van der Merwe) pace work/36.6.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,700m:
Gingerman * 37.8. JK Flash (J See) 41.8. She's The One (Saifudin) 40.1. Scooter * (L Beuzelin) 36.1. King Of Glory 37.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m:
The Iceman * 37.8. Retallica (Thompson) 38.3.
Monday: Dream Big (Saifudin) 41.6.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100m:
Helushka (M Zaki) 38.1. Speed Racer 40.8. Emperor Taizong 34.7. All We Know (Woodworth) pace work. Everything I Need 41.3. Rampage pace work. Resolution 37.5. Wins 38.9. I Am Beautiful (Beuzelin) 37.5.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600m:
Spirit Of Big Bang * 37.7. Cause To Fly (Duric) 38.5. Victory Joy(Beuzelin) 36.3. Zoffspeed 42.4. Believer 40.4.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now