Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 4 - 1,600m:

Awesome 39.9. Sun Ace (A Collett) 38.1. Gold Faith * (WH Kok) 36.6. Life Is Gamble (B Woodworth) 39.3. Auspicious Day 35.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Eastiger * (Collett) 36.8. I'm A Conqueror * (I Saifudin) 38.3. Coming Through (S Noh) 36.9. Hyde Park 40.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,200m:

Universal Empire * (Woodworth) 38.6.

Monday: Heart Of Courage 35.9. Golden Dash (Thompson) 36.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,000m:

Sun Step 42.8. Red Symphony 42.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,700m:

Yulong Honor * (Krisna) canter/38.2. Big Regards * 39.6. Titanium Force 41.2.

Monday: Ace Harbour * (JP van der Merwe) pace work/36.6.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,700m:

Gingerman * 37.8. JK Flash (J See) 41.8. She's The One (Saifudin) 40.1. Scooter * (L Beuzelin) 36.1. King Of Glory 37.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m:

The Iceman * 37.8. Retallica (Thompson) 38.3.

Monday: Dream Big (Saifudin) 41.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100m:

Helushka (M Zaki) 38.1. Speed Racer 40.8. Emperor Taizong 34.7. All We Know (Woodworth) pace work. Everything I Need 41.3. Rampage pace work. Resolution 37.5. Wins 38.9. I Am Beautiful (Beuzelin) 37.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600m:

Spirit Of Big Bang * 37.7. Cause To Fly (Duric) 38.5. Victory Joy(Beuzelin) 36.3. Zoffspeed 42.4. Believer 40.4.