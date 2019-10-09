Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,200m:
Special King 38.5. Wassergeist * (J Powell) 43.7. Charger * 36.9. Lim's Craft * (B Woodworth) 45.9. Calculation (A Collett) 36.7. Excelling * (V Duric) 37.5.
Monday: So You Too * 36.7. Beau Geste * (R Zawari) 37.1. Richebourg 37.1. Wonderful 40.3. Siam Blue Vanda * 37.8.
CLASS 4 - 2,000m:
Mr Dujardin * 39.2. Wind Trail * (M Lerner) 42.2. Wonderful Paint (N Zyrul) 38.6. Middle Kingdom * (D Moor) 40.8.
Monday: Majestic Empress (T Krisna) pace work/36.6. Dazzle Gold pace work. Larry * (B Thompson) 38.2. El Primero * gallop/38.8.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200m:
Absolute Miracle * (Zyrul) 37.7. Sun Rectitude 36.9. Super Win 40.4. Reign 41.7.
Monday: Imperium * gallop/35.6. Hugo * (Thompson) 36.3. Rocket Star * (Thompson) 37.7. Pearl King (MM Firdaus) 35.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200m:
My Friends 35.2. Atlantean (I Saifudin) 38.8.
Monday: Effortless * (M Kellady) 37.4. Siam Royal Orchid * 37.8. Field Marshal * (Krisna) 37.7.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600m:
Sun Spear * (L Beuzelin) canter/37.5. General Cheng 34.8. Silver Way (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.8. Yulong Dream * 36.3.
Monday: Blue Chip * (Thompson) 38.9. Montoya * (Duric) 40.5.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600m:
On The Razz (I Amirul) 40.5. Rock Me Easy (J Azzopardi) 38.4. Miracle Time (Amirul) 38.5.
Monday: Mr Rockwell * 38.1.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100m:
Golden Win * (TH Koh) 36.1. Decreto (Saifudin) 37.5. Gros Piton * 40.4. Elena Of Avalor 41.1. Life After U pace work.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100m:
Antares (M Ewe) 42.8. Ultimate Killer 42.3.
