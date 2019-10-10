Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Slow work: Ace Harbour.
RACE 2
Healthy Star * (J Azzorpardi) 38.2. Mercurial Turn 38.
Pace work: Qiji Star.
RACE 3
Ottawa 40.1. Uncle Lucky 38.8.
Slow work: Qiji Acheeva.
RACE 4
Attention (M Rodd) canter/39.6. Supreme Infinity (S Noh) canter/40.5.
Pace work: Majestic.
RACE 5
Mr Alfonso 43.5. Tsurian 42.9. D'Great Sun 43.5.
RACE 6
Holy Grail (Beauzellin) 38.4. Iron Fist 45.5.
RACE 7
Red Rover (I Azhar) 37.2. Always Innocent
Forever Good (J See) 44.5. Hello Michelle (I Saifudin) 44.7.
Slow work: Thomas de Lago.
RACE 8
Caribbean Lady (L Beuzellin) 36.9. Angel Halo 36.9.
Pace work: Ordos Legend.
Slow work: Good Faith, Champagne Finale, Legend Rocks.
RACE 9
Arnantara * (M Kellady) 38.1. Limited Edition (N Zyrul) 38.3. Red Dawn 38.2. Fire Dragon (JP van der Merwe) 37.1. Time To Rock (B Woodworth) 38.6. Vulcan (Kellady) 45.5.
Pace work: Our Dynamite.
Slow work: Atlas.
