Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Oct 10, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Slow work: Ace Harbour.

RACE 2

Healthy Star * (J Azzorpardi) 38.2. Mercurial Turn 38.

Pace work: Qiji Star.

RACE 3

Ottawa 40.1. Uncle Lucky 38.8.

Slow work: Qiji Acheeva.

RACE 4

Attention (M Rodd) canter/39.6. Supreme Infinity (S Noh) canter/40.5.

Racing

Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Related Stories

Wednesday's South Africa results

Newcomers dazzle at dawn

In The Dance looks to have all the right moves

Pace work: Majestic.

RACE 5

Mr Alfonso 43.5. Tsurian 42.9. D'Great Sun 43.5.

RACE 6

Holy Grail (Beauzellin) 38.4. Iron Fist 45.5.

RACE 7

Red Rover (I Azhar) 37.2. Always Innocent

Forever Good (J See) 44.5. Hello Michelle (I Saifudin) 44.7.

Slow work: Thomas de Lago.

RACE 8

Caribbean Lady (L Beuzellin) 36.9. Angel Halo 36.9.

Pace work: Ordos Legend.

Slow work: Good Faith, Champagne Finale, Legend Rocks.

RACE 9

Arnantara * (M Kellady) 38.1. Limited Edition (N Zyrul) 38.3. Red Dawn 38.2. Fire Dragon (JP van der Merwe) 37.1. Time To Rock (B Woodworth) 38.6. Vulcan (Kellady) 45.5.

Pace work: Our Dynamite.

Slow work: Atlas.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING