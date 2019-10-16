Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Oct 16, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

SG1 (3YO+) - 1,800M

Countofmontecristo * (D Moor) barrier/34.8. King Louis * (Moor) canter/35. What's New (M Rood) 39.1. Claudia's Beauty (CC Wong) 37.1.

CLASS 2 - 1,400M

Bahana (I Amirul) 38.5. Tesoro Privado 42.9. Mcgregor * 41. Wecando * (Amirul) 38.8. Yabadabadoo * 36.5.

CLASS 2 - 1,200M

Nowyousee (Moor) canter/43.3. Darc Bounty (Amirul) 37.5. Quarter Back 38.9.

Racing

Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Related Stories

Look for the 'tiger' in Tom Cat

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

'Magic Man' to steer home King's Man

CLASS 3 - 1,800M

Real Success * 36.6. Super Dynasty (A Collett) canter/38.3. King's Speech * (B Thompson) 37.9..

CLASS 3 - 1,400M

Magic Wand 41.4. Absolvido (Collett) 37.7.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600M

Oculist 36.2. Vittoria Perfetta * 36.9. Centurion (CC Wong) canter/41.6. Luck Of Master (Wong) 35.9. Smiling Proud * 38.6.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600M

Boy Next Door canter/41.7. Bushido * 37. Siam MP * 37. Sun Formation 37.3. Runminderbinderrun (Thompson) 39.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Luck Of Friendship 38.7. Big Hearted 36.4. Trigamy * 40.1. Lim's Ripple 36.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Everybody Happy * 40.5. High Street 38.7. Kranji Gold * (T Krisna) canter/35.8. Money King (M Ewe) canter/39.2. Moon Charm (Wong) canter/38. Gravel Road 37.7.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Millennium's Rule (Thompson) 38.9. Tavito canter/41.4. King Warrior 38.3. Queen Of Queens 37.7.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING