Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
SG1 (3YO+) - 1,800M
Countofmontecristo * (D Moor) barrier/34.8. King Louis * (Moor) canter/35. What's New (M Rood) 39.1. Claudia's Beauty (CC Wong) 37.1.
CLASS 2 - 1,400M
Bahana (I Amirul) 38.5. Tesoro Privado 42.9. Mcgregor * 41. Wecando * (Amirul) 38.8. Yabadabadoo * 36.5.
CLASS 2 - 1,200M
Nowyousee (Moor) canter/43.3. Darc Bounty (Amirul) 37.5. Quarter Back 38.9.
CLASS 3 - 1,800M
Real Success * 36.6. Super Dynasty (A Collett) canter/38.3. King's Speech * (B Thompson) 37.9..
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Magic Wand 41.4. Absolvido (Collett) 37.7.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600M
Oculist 36.2. Vittoria Perfetta * 36.9. Centurion (CC Wong) canter/41.6. Luck Of Master (Wong) 35.9. Smiling Proud * 38.6.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600M
Boy Next Door canter/41.7. Bushido * 37. Siam MP * 37. Sun Formation 37.3. Runminderbinderrun (Thompson) 39.
CLASS 4 - 1,200M
Luck Of Friendship 38.7. Big Hearted 36.4. Trigamy * 40.1. Lim's Ripple 36.8.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M
Everybody Happy * 40.5. High Street 38.7. Kranji Gold * (T Krisna) canter/35.8. Money King (M Ewe) canter/39.2. Moon Charm (Wong) canter/38. Gravel Road 37.7.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M
Millennium's Rule (Thompson) 38.9. Tavito canter/41.4. King Warrior 38.3. Queen Of Queens 37.7.
