Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Oct 16, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Dinghu Mountain (WH Kok) 45.5. Supernova (A Collett) 36.6. Sun Dream barrier/36.7.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Country Boss 39.9. Northern Sun * (V Duric) 37.8. Tom Cat * (J Azzopardi) 42.9. Kadima * 40. Flaunt 42.3.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

Elite Silverghost (K A'Isisuhairi) 37. Mighty Conqueror 44.2. Rapid Fire 37.9. Well Deserved 41.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Nova Factor 37.5. Our Showcase * (N Zyrul) 36.8. Come And Take All 42. Decreto 41.2. Tiger Boss 43.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Roan Ranger * 35.7. Spur Me On (A Syahir) canter/41.3. Standout 42. Top Banana 35.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M

War Frontier * 34.9. Rise Of Empire 38.9. Delaware (Azzopardi) 38.8. Eunos Ave Three (Z Zuriman) 36.9. Fort Mustang 34.9. Mighty Vain galloped. Washington (Moor) 43.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M

Smoke And Mirrors * (Collett) 37. Circuit Star (Azzopardi) 39. Fast And Fearless (D Moor) 40.6. From The Navy (M Kellady) 38.9. Kimitonara canter/45.9. Show Royale (Zyrul) 37.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Huntsman (Collett) 38.8. Fight To Victory 36.6. All Of Everything 45. Ninetysix Warrior (JP van der Merwe) barrier/36.

