GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S KRANJI TRACKWORK
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Broadway Success 35.8. Fireworks * 37.2. O'Reilly's Dancer * (A Collett) 35. Sun Pittsburgh * (M Zaki) 37.2.
RACE 2
Adipson * (WH Kok) canter/43.5. Golazo * (Zaki) 37. O'What A Feeling 43.5. The Nutter 37.
RACE 3
Yulong Edition (JP van der Merwe) 35.8. Dicton * 37.5. Song To The Moon 36.8. Foresto canter/37.4. Irving Lipschitz * (Collett) canter/38.1.
RACE 4
Humdinger (J Azzopardi) 37.3. Born To Win 42.1. Cloudburst (CK Ng) 35.8.
Slow work: Silver Way.
RACE 5
Bold Thruster * 34.4. Fame Star 41.1. Be Bee (J Powell) 37.5. You Rokk * (Collett) 37.3.
RACE 6
Beau Geste * (V Duric) 37.1. Destroyer Eclipse 39. Threeandfourpence (M Rodd) 37.8. Elite Incredible * (Rodd) 37.4. Chalaza 37.8. Siam Vipasiri * (L Beuzellin) 36.6. Lucky Lincoln (Powell) 39.2. Gold Star * (Rodd) 37.2. I Am The One (M Kellady) 37.5.
RACE 7
Magnificent Gold * (Rodd) canter/38. Galileo's Approach (Powell) 38.4. Ocean Crossing * (Azzopardi) 38.1. Leatherhead (T Krisna) 37. Angel Halo 37.1. Dreamer Legend (N Zyrul) 40.1.
RACE 8
Elite Power * (Duric) 34.4. Blue Swede (Kellady) 44.2. Loyalty Man * (Merwe) 37.1. Muraahib * (Collett) 38. Curvature (Kellady) 37.9.
RACE 9
Truson 35.8. Elite Excalibur (Rodd) 37.2. Preditor (Kellady) 37.5. Elite Invincible * (Merwe) 34.4. Elite Quarteto canter/38.1. Mr Clint * (Azzopardi) canter/38.1. Sun Marshal * (Azzopardi) canter/37.3. I'm Incredible * (Duric) 38. Gold Strike 37.8.
Pace work: Star Emperor.
RACE 10
Made In Russia * 37.3. Silent Force 37.4. Rule The World (Kellady) 37.8. Caorunn * (Powell) 44.9. Win Mak Mak (MM Firdaus) 37.6. Fire Dragon * (Powell) 35.8. Celavi * (Beuzellin) 36.6. Street Party 39.8. Black Quail 39.6. Star Fiftytwo 41.4.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now