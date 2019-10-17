GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S KRANJI TRACKWORK

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Broadway Success 35.8. Fireworks * 37.2. O'Reilly's Dancer * (A Collett) 35. Sun Pittsburgh * (M Zaki) 37.2.

RACE 2

Adipson * (WH Kok) canter/43.5. Golazo * (Zaki) 37. O'What A Feeling 43.5. The Nutter 37.

RACE 3

Yulong Edition (JP van der Merwe) 35.8. Dicton * 37.5. Song To The Moon 36.8. Foresto canter/37.4. Irving Lipschitz * (Collett) canter/38.1.

RACE 4

Humdinger (J Azzopardi) 37.3. Born To Win 42.1. Cloudburst (CK Ng) 35.8.

Slow work: Silver Way.

RACE 5

Bold Thruster * 34.4. Fame Star 41.1. Be Bee (J Powell) 37.5. You Rokk * (Collett) 37.3.

RACE 6

Beau Geste * (V Duric) 37.1. Destroyer Eclipse 39. Threeandfourpence (M Rodd) 37.8. Elite Incredible * (Rodd) 37.4. Chalaza 37.8. Siam Vipasiri * (L Beuzellin) 36.6. Lucky Lincoln (Powell) 39.2. Gold Star * (Rodd) 37.2. I Am The One (M Kellady) 37.5.

RACE 7

Magnificent Gold * (Rodd) canter/38. Galileo's Approach (Powell) 38.4. Ocean Crossing * (Azzopardi) 38.1. Leatherhead (T Krisna) 37. Angel Halo 37.1. Dreamer Legend (N Zyrul) 40.1.

RACE 8

Elite Power * (Duric) 34.4. Blue Swede (Kellady) 44.2. Loyalty Man * (Merwe) 37.1. Muraahib * (Collett) 38. Curvature (Kellady) 37.9.

RACE 9

Truson 35.8. Elite Excalibur (Rodd) 37.2. Preditor (Kellady) 37.5. Elite Invincible * (Merwe) 34.4. Elite Quarteto canter/38.1. Mr Clint * (Azzopardi) canter/38.1. Sun Marshal * (Azzopardi) canter/37.3. I'm Incredible * (Duric) 38. Gold Strike 37.8.

Pace work: Star Emperor.

RACE 10

Made In Russia * 37.3. Silent Force 37.4. Rule The World (Kellady) 37.8. Caorunn * (Powell) 44.9. Win Mak Mak (MM Firdaus) 37.6. Fire Dragon * (Powell) 35.8. Celavi * (Beuzellin) 36.6. Street Party 39.8. Black Quail 39.6. Star Fiftytwo 41.4.