Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 2 - 1,200m

Nowyousee (D Moor) canter/40.2. Pennywise * (B Thompson) 36.8. Darc Bounty (I Amirul) 41.6. Revolution * (CC Wong) 36.5. You Rokk * 36.7.

CLASS 3 - 1,000m

Red Rover * (JP van der Merwe) 36.7.

Baffert * (Thompson) 37.3. Lord O'Reilly (Z Zuriman) 35.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000m

Ka Chance * 35.2. Heracross 42.5. Red Symphony * (WH Kok) 40.6.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000m

Thomas De Lago (M Ewe) 34.6. Admiral Winston * 35.2.

CLASS 4 (3) - 1,000m

Al Green (V Duric) 42.6. Awesome * (F Yusoff) 39.4. Southern Dragon 38.8.

Romantic gallop. Royal Pavilion * 38.4.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,800m

Za'Eem pace work/34.8. Ace Harbour * (T Krisna) 36.8. Blue Chip * (J Azzopardi) 39.5. Big Regards 39.3. El Primero * 41/35. Tigress * (Duric) 36.7.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,800m

Cloud Shadow 39.3. Montoya (Amirul) 39.5. Yulong Dream 37.1. On The Razz (Thompson) 39.5. Rock Me Easy (Duric) 39.4. Pacific Ocean canter/36.2. Gold Company * 43.4. Scooter 37.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m

Hyde Park * (Duric) 41.4. Come And Take All (Zuriman) 36.1. Fight For Glory * (Saifudin) gallop. Retallica (Thompson) 42. Speed Racer (J See) 41.6. Tuscan Artist 45.4. Life After U 43.1. King Warrior 36.5.

MAIDEN - 1,200m

Whistle Grand * 36. Rampage 36.8. Wins (Zuriman) 37.1. Hostwin Chevalier 37.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,000m

Pistachio 37. Communication 38.1.

Moongate Star (Merwe) 37.1 Superior Coat (Ewe) 37.6. I Am Beautiful 37.4.