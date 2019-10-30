Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,600m
Super Dynasty * (A Collett) 36.3. Only Win canter/36.6. Global Kid * (J Powell) 38.8.
Monday: Mr Exchequer 37.9.
CLASS 4 - 1,800m
Foresto * 37.4. Dazzle Gold * (WH Kok) canter/pace work. Oculist * (J See) canter/36.4. Carnelian * 37.7.
Monday: Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) 38.3. Sportscaster (MM Firdaus) 34.9. O'Reilly Bay 37.7.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200m
Siam Warrior * (B Thompson) 43.4. Galaxy Star * 38.1.
Monday: No Fun No Gain * (V Duric) 38.1. Sacred Accord * 34.6. Lincoln Moonlight (M Kellady) 37.9. Clarton Palace (JP van der Merwe) 36.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200m
Bright Almighty (D Moor) 41.4.
Monday: Arnantara * (Kellady) 37.7. On Line * 37.1. Black Quail (R Zawari) 39.2. Bencoolen (Thompson) 39.2. Pearl King (Firdaus) 34.6.
CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200m
Ottawa (L Beuzelin) 39. Sun Step (CC Wong) 38.1. Vulcan * (Powell) 38.1.
Monday: Atlas 39.7. Amazing Choice 36.7. Heart Of Courage (CK Ng) 34.6.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100m
Reign 43.8. California (Krisna) 43. Money King 42.2. Wild Bee (J See) 41.8. Evil Roadster 38.1. Gratus 41.9. Tsurian 44.5.
Monday: Aabir * 37.2. Kubera's Chief * (I Saifudin) 37.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100m
Make U Famous 37.8. My Miracle * 35.5.
Monday: Bring Me Joy 37.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600m
Clarton Supreme (Wong) 41.1. Eastern Victory 43. Golden Explorer 41.5. Marquis Bee 36.9. Zoffspeed (Krisna) 42.7.
Monday: Lord Justice (Thompson) 37.8. Cause To Fly (Duric) 40.1. Dawning Gold 37.6. Lim's Travel (I Amirul) 39.2.
