Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED AT KRANJI ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Golden Win * 36.4. Our Showcase * (A Collett). Mings Man (N Zyrul) 38.2. Qingdao 42.6.
RACE 2
Barbarian (I Azhar) 36.2. Healthy Star * (J Powell) 40.5
RACE 3
First Choice pace work. Mighty Conqueror (I Saifudin) 44.6. Classified (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.5.
RACE 4
Ma Bao Bao (S John) 37.5.
RACE 5
O'Reilly Dancer (Zyrul) 38.1.
RACE 6
Fulife Brilliance * 36.2.
RACE 7
Official * 38.1. Shangani * (V Duric) 40. Success Street (M Ewe) 39.7.
RACE 8
Augustano * (Zyrul) 37.8. Marine Treasure (M Kellady) 38.1. Muraahib * 39.3.
RACE 9
Lonhro Gold 43.5. Flak Jacket * (Powell) 37.7. Man Of Mystery * (R Zawari) 35.1. Stunning Cat (Kellady) 44.6. Super Smart * (B Woodworth) 36.6. Cousteau 35.1.
RACE 10
Justice Light * (J See) pace work. Effortless 38.4. Our Dynamite pace work. Gros Piton * (JP van der Merwe) 42.5. Uncle Lucky * 35.5.
