Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Oct 31, 2019 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED AT KRANJI ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Golden Win * 36.4. Our Showcase * (A Collett). Mings Man (N Zyrul) 38.2. Qingdao 42.6.

RACE 2

Barbarian (I Azhar) 36.2. Healthy Star * (J Powell) 40.5

RACE 3

First Choice pace work. Mighty Conqueror (I Saifudin) 44.6. Classified (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.5.

RACE 4

Ma Bao Bao (S John) 37.5.

RACE 5

O'Reilly Dancer (Zyrul) 38.1.

RACE 6

Fulife Brilliance * 36.2.

RACE 7

Official * 38.1. Shangani * (V Duric) 40. Success Street (M Ewe) 39.7.

RACE 8

Augustano * (Zyrul) 37.8. Marine Treasure (M Kellady) 38.1. Muraahib * 39.3.

RACE 9

Lonhro Gold 43.5. Flak Jacket * (Powell) 37.7. Man Of Mystery * (R Zawari) 35.1. Stunning Cat (Kellady) 44.6. Super Smart * (B Woodworth) 36.6. Cousteau 35.1.

RACE 10

Justice Light * (J See) pace work. Effortless 38.4. Our Dynamite pace work. Gros Piton * (JP van der Merwe) 42.5. Uncle Lucky * 35.5.

