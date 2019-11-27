Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,000M

Al Green * 40.1. Star Knight pace work.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Iffragal * 40.3. Smiling Proud (TH Koh) barrier/35.6.

Monday: Chalaza 39.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

Coming Through * 36.2. Royal Pavilion * (S Shafrizal) 36.6. Moonraker * 35.1. Mach * (WH Kok) 41.1.

CLASS 4 (3) - 1,100M

Wonderful Knight (CS Chin) pace work. I Am Beautiful * (L Beuzelin) 36.6. Northern Sun (D Moor) 36.6. Gold Coast * (S John) 40.1. Nadeem Sapphire 37.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Blue Chip (Moor) 39.1. Qingdao (I Azhar) 39.5. Spur Me On * (CC Wong) canter/38.2. Joyful Aspiration (Z Zuriman) 37.7. JK Flash (JP van der Merwe) 41.1. Scooter (M Ewe) 35.6. Sun Dragon 38.7. Dream Big (M Nizar) 41.2.

Monday: Ace Harbour (Moor) 36.4. Lucky Tiger (Zyrul) 38.2. Gingerman 40.3.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Pratt Street 37.8. Miss Michelle * (Moor) 38.3. Mikcaipho pace work. All Of Everything (Ng) canter/40.6. Jumpin Jack (T Krisna) 37.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Horse King 40.4. My Money (Wong) 40.5.

Monday: Kubera's Chief (Z Zuriman) 35. Sugartime Jazz pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M

JK Formidable * (Merwe) 39.4. Don't Worry (A'Isisuhairi) 42.3.

Monday: Military Chairman (Amirul) 39.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M

Itoldyouso (F Yusoff) 40.8. Antares 37.4. Ninetysix Warrior 36.2. Theodore (I Saifudin) 40.4. Winning Power 39.8.

MAIDEN - 1,600M

Huntsman * (Powell) 37.5. Victory Joy (Zuriman) 37.4. Zoffspeed (V Duric) 37.4. Clarton Supreme canter/38.7. Titanium Force 38.8. Alwrich 45.4.