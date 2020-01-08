Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY
CLASS 2 - 1,000M
Muraahib * (JP van der Merwe) 38.1.
Monday: Autumn Rush * (WH Kok) 38.3. Eye Guy 41. * 34 Gingerella H 35.5. Red Rover * (Merwe) 35.1. Fulife King 35.1.
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600M
Karisto * 36.8. Caribbean Lady 40.1. Foresto (Merwe) 36.3. Golazo * (M Lerner) 39.1. Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) 37.6.
Monday: Elite Remarkable (CK Ng) 39.1. Centenary Diamond (M Rodd) 36.4.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Mr Hooper * (I Saifudin) 42.1.
Monday: Wecando * 38.8. Passport To Rome (M Kellady) 37.1. Time Lord * 36.3. Augustus 35.3. Threeandfourpence (Rodd) 38.2. Beau Geste * (Merwe) 35.2. Hardcore * 37.7.
CLASS 4 - 1,600M
Yaya Papaya 37.2. Sun General 36.8. Whistle Grand * (B Woodworth) 37.9.
Jupiter Dragon (J See) 39.8.
Monday: Restrained * (Krisna) canter/37.7. Implement (S Shafrizal) 36.1. Spirit Of Big Bang * 36.8. Murrayfield 36.3. Mr Exchequer 37.1. Blitz Power (N Zyrul) 36.5. The Nutter 36.8. Silent Prince (Kellady) 37.3.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Xiong Fong 41.1. Tingle Marc (Saifudin) 43.8.
Monday: Pax Animi H (Rodd) 37.7. Inherit * (R Zawari) 34.8. Kiwi Kid * 36.4. Bright Sun (Lerner) 35.8. No Regrets (Kellady) 37.7. Galaxy Star 37.7.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Bright Almighty (Lerner) 37.1. Sun Dream (S John) 36.5. Siam Warrior * (V Duric) 37.4.
Monday: Sacred Judgement 36.4. Lincoln Moonlight 37.3. Copacabana * 38.2. Boom Shakalaka (Kellady) 44.9. Heartlight 37.7.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M
Nadeem Sapphire (TH Koh) 37.2. Lim's Rhythm barrier/36.2. Decreto (Saifudin) 39.5.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100M
Luck Mak Mak (Ng) 36.1. Bring Me Joy (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.4.
