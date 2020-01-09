Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Forever Good (J See) 42.3. Uncle Lucky * (N Zyrul) 38.1. Gratus (B Woodworth) 41.4.
RACE 2
Declare War (V Duric) 38.3. Enforce (Zyrul) 38.4. King's Command (M Kellady) 38.3. Rocket Pegasus 38.8. Superlative 38.8. Stormy View (T Krisna) 36.9.
RACE 3
Keep Winning * 36.9. Mings Man * (Zyrul) 36.7. Zahir (J See) 36.9.
RACE 4
Rise Of Empire * (Duric) 39.3. Fast And Fearless * (J Powell) 39.7. Fight My Way 38.4. In All His Glory * (M Rodd) 37.4. Destiny Child 37.9.
RACE 5
Cousteau (Duric) 38.1. Lincoln County 41.3.
RACE 6
Standout 45.4.
RACE7
Born To Win 43.6. Gold Crown * 37.9. Pearl King (M Nizar) 36.6. Lim's Pride (WH Kok) 39.5.
RACE 8
Global Kid * (Powell) 39.3. Barbeque 34.1. Don De La Vega * 36.5. Leatherhead * canter/39.5. Gentlemen Agreement * (Kellady) 37.8.
RACE 9
Wind Of Liberty 40.1. I Am The Star * (Kellady) 37.9.
RACE 10
Athletica * (Powell) 37.8. Quadcopter (M Lerner) 40.1. Rule The World * (Kellady) 38.1. Gold Reward 36.5. Clarton Palace (I Azhar) 38.
GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW
RACE 3
Centenary Diamond * (Rodd) 40.6.
RACE 8
Restrained * (Krisna) 42.7.
