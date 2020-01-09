Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Forever Good (J See) 42.3. Uncle Lucky * (N Zyrul) 38.1. Gratus (B Woodworth) 41.4.

RACE 2

Declare War (V Duric) 38.3. Enforce (Zyrul) 38.4. King's Command (M Kellady) 38.3. Rocket Pegasus 38.8. Superlative 38.8. Stormy View (T Krisna) 36.9.

RACE 3

Keep Winning * 36.9. Mings Man * (Zyrul) 36.7. Zahir (J See) 36.9.

RACE 4

Rise Of Empire * (Duric) 39.3. Fast And Fearless * (J Powell) 39.7. Fight My Way 38.4. In All His Glory * (M Rodd) 37.4. Destiny Child 37.9.

RACE 5

Cousteau (Duric) 38.1. Lincoln County 41.3.

RACE 6

Standout 45.4.

RACE7

Born To Win 43.6. Gold Crown * 37.9. Pearl King (M Nizar) 36.6. Lim's Pride (WH Kok) 39.5.

RACE 8

Global Kid * (Powell) 39.3. Barbeque 34.1. Don De La Vega * 36.5. Leatherhead * canter/39.5. Gentlemen Agreement * (Kellady) 37.8.

RACE 9

Wind Of Liberty 40.1. I Am The Star * (Kellady) 37.9.

RACE 10

Athletica * (Powell) 37.8. Quadcopter (M Lerner) 40.1. Rule The World * (Kellady) 38.1. Gold Reward 36.5. Clarton Palace (I Azhar) 38.

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 3

Centenary Diamond * (Rodd) 40.6.

RACE 8

Restrained * (Krisna) 42.7.