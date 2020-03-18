Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY
STEWARDS' CUP - 1,600M
Aramaayo * (M Kellady) 36.8.
Monday: Top Knight * 35.7. Siam Blue Vanda * 37.3. Real Success (L Beuzelin) 36.7. On Line 36.7. Pax Animi * (M Rodd) 38.1. Axel (JP van der Merwe) 36.4. Elite Incredible (Rodd) 36.8. Vittoria Perfetta * (Beuzelin) 35.7. Churchill * (R Munger) canter/36.6. Adipson (WH Kok) 37.4.
CLASS 2 - 1,400M
Karisto * (R Iskandar) 37.8. Loyalty Man 38.6.
Monday: Sacred Rebel canter/35.2. Passport To Rome * (Kellady) 39.7. Yabadabadoo * (Beuzelin) 37.4. Eye Guy 37.8. Sacred Croix 36.5. Siam Warrior * (Duric) 41.2. Be Bee (Kellady) 40.4. Threeandfourpence * (Rodd) 38.1.
CLASS 3 - 1,200M
Arc Triumph 42.3. Wassergeist * (J Powell) 37.7. Hugo * 38.1. Mr Malek * (P Moloney) 41.1. Just Landed 39.8.
Monday: Red Rover (M Lerner) 36.8. So You Too * 38.1. Red Dawn (Kellady) 37.3. Al Green (Moloney) 36.4. Absolvido * (Kok) 37.9.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M
Ocean Crossing * (Moloney) 36.4. Gentlemen Agreement * (Powell) 37.3. Per Incrown * (Merwe) 36.4. Southern Wind (Munger) 36.4. Shangani 39.5.
Monday: Ironclad * (Kok) 38. Sacred Judgement * (K Hakim) 36.4. Baccarat (Moloney) 39.4. Ka Chance * (Hakim) 34.8. Acrobat 39.2. Lim's Ray 38.4.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M
Lord Of Cloud 36.4. Galaxy Star * 40.4. Agente Fiscale (Kok) pace work. Amore Amore * 37.2. Mr Alejandro * (Beuzelin) 37.4. Wild Bee * (K A'Isisuhairi) 42.5.
Monday: Bear Witness * 37.3. Flying Tourbillon * (Moloney) 36.8. St Alwyn * (Merwe) 38.5. Broadway Success 34.9.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M
Sun Ace * (Rodd) 36.8. Sun Spear (S Noh) 37.1. Tell Me * (CC Wong) 40.6. Tin's Machine 34.9. Silver Joy (J See) 38.3. Gratus 41.6. Victory Joy 34.8.
Monday: Lim's Pride 37.4. Hwasong * (Powell) 38.4. Amazing Choice * (Munger) 36.4. Mercurial Turn * (Beuzelin) 37.3. Zoffspeed * (Munger) 36.4. Millennium's Rule 40.3. Military Chairman (Moloney) 38.4. Prince Pegasus (CK Ng) 36.4. Lim's Rhythm (Ng) 36.4.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
Household Dynasty * (R Maia) 36.4. Smooth Operator 34.8.
Monday: Magnum Force gallop/39.3. Attention 38.1.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
Evil Speedo gallop. Pistachio 36.8. Sugartime Jazz (Merwe) 42.7.
Monday: Kranji Gold * (T Krisna) 36.3. Master Sommelier 37.3. Nova Factor (N Zyrul) barrier/37.2. Montoya H 38.1.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M
Yitai Loyalty * (I Saifudin) 42.1. Superior Coat * 37.1. Speed Racer (Merwe) 42.4. Aramaya * (Moloney) 38.7. Gold Rush 40.1. Kinabalu Star (A'Isisuhairi) 34.9. Kinabalu Warrior (A'Isisuhairi) gallop. Unstoppable Giant (Duric) 38.7. Lady Fast * (Maia) 40.4. Gunmetal Grey 38.6.
Monday: Rocket Pegasus (Rodd) 37.8. Kharisma * (Powell) 39.5. Lim's Spin * (Powell) 38. Dragon Ryker 37.8.
