Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Tom Cat galloped over the 600m in 38.5sec.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Wolf Warrior (J See) 37.1. Minister * 36.9. Luck Of Master 39.5. Revolution (JP van der Merwe) 41.8. Mr Hooper (P Moloney) galloped. Foresto * (Merwe) 37.3.

Monday: Elite Conquest * (M Lerner) 38.1. Mighty Kenny * canter/35.5. Inherit * (V Duric) 36.6. Yaya Papaya * 35.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Made In Russia * (R Maia) 38.2. McGregor 42. Solo Sun * (S Noh) 39.2. Athletica * (M Kellady) 37.1. The Wild Bunch (TH Koh) 41.9. Matsuribayashi galloped. Supernova (N Zyrul) 39.9.

Monday: Elite Remarkable (Merwe) 38.8. Elite Silverghost * (Lerner) 37.4. Clarton Palace (Merwe) 39.1. Acrobat 37.3. Blitz Power (J See) 37.7.

CLASS 4 (1) -- 1,100M

Sun Chess * (Moloney) 41. Chalaza (WH Kok) pace work. Longhu (Kellady) 44.8. Fabulous One pace work. Delaware (Merwe) 36.7. Extra Win * 36.3.

Monday: Toosbies * (T Krisna) 37.52. Celavi * (L Beuzelin) 36.3. Lord O'Reilly 38.4. Uncle Lucky (J See) 37.2.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

First Choice * 38.4. Satellite Warrior 39.1. Moongate Star * (Beuzelin) 35.5. Tom Cat * (Merwe) 38.5. Hotshots Slam

(K A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Whistle Grand (Koh) 39.7.

Monday: Sacred Don (CK Ng) 39.1. Royal Pavilion 35.2. Golden Dash (R Munger) 37.3. Prime Time * (Beuzelin) 36.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Scooter * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Wins canter/38.5. Flash The Flag canter/38.5. Holy Grail * (Zyrul) 37.7. Crown Delight pace work.

Monday: Sportscaster * (Duric) 36.9. Military Chairman 39.2. El Primero galloped, (Beuzelin) 35.2. Accumulation 38.3. Clarton Star (Ng) 36.6. King Warrior 36.5.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,000M

Well Deserved (Duric) galloped. Winner Numer One 43.2. Asia Spirit (T Rehaizat) 41.2. Amazing Man 43.1. Assassin (J See) 37.8. My Win pace work. Hee's Forte 43.1.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,000M

Nova Factor (J See) 37.5. Super Win (Merwe) 40.5.

Monday: Bring Me Joy 35.3.

MAIDEN - 1,200M

I Am The Star (Kellady) 44.3. Declare War (Kellady) 44.9. Geb Warrior 41.4. Show Royale (Zyrul) 37.5. More Than Oil 35.7. River Happiness 42.1.

Monday: St Alwyn * 39.8. Gold Prize (Munger) 37.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100M

Awesome Conqueror (Munger) 36.8. Believer 36.5. Saint Knight (Noh) * 41.1. Rings Of Fire * (Kellady) 37.7.

Monday: Showbound * (A Collett) 38.2. Wealth Elite (Moloney) 43.7.