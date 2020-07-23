Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Jul 23, 2020 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

CLASS 2 - 1,100M

Zac Kasa * 34.9. Constant Justice 39.6.

Elite Power * (CK Ng) 39.3. Altair (V Duric) 37.5. Surpass Natural * (JP van der Merwe) 45.9. Aramaayo * (M Kellady) 37.3. Siam Warrior * 39.6.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M

Claudia's Beauty (K Hakim) slow work.

Quarter Back (L Beuzelin) pace work. Beau Geste * (B Woodworth) 40.8. Filibuster 35.9. Elite Conquest * 39.6. Arc Triumph 40.8. Chocante 37.5.

Trainer Lee Freedman.
Racing

Newbies tick all the boxes

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M

So You Too 39.1. Time Lord (Duric) 45.

Blitzing * (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.8. Asgard Massif 38.6. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 38.6.

Bluestone H 39.5.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Inherit * (Hakim) 37.7. Governor

Of Punjab 39. Thunder 39.6. War Pride

(N Zyrul) 39.3. Elite Silverghost 39.8. Gold Faith 38.8.

CLASS 4(2) - 1,200M

Baffert * 39.7. Miracle 39. Legend Rocks (R Maia) 38.4. Knight Love * 40.9

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Super Invincible * (Duric) 38.9. Headhunter * (M Lerner) 38. Always Innocent * (Kellady) 37.9. Kiwi Kid (Zyrul) 37.8.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

Revolution (Duric) 39.5. Wind Of Liberty (Munger) 39.5. Vulcan * 39.8. Broadway Success 41.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Absolute Miracle 38.8. Carnelian 38.1.

Hosayliao (J See) 37.8. Lemon Squash 39.6.

Sun Pittsburgh (Lerner) 38.1. High Street 39.5. Communication pace work.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Optimum Star gallop. Nate's Honour 40.4. Smooth Operator 37.6. Poroshiri * (Lerner) 38.3. Lim's Rhythm 39.7. Ma Bao Bao (S John) 41.2.

CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M

Less Is More 38.1. Amazing Choice (Ng) 39.1. Roman Classic 39.6. Bring Me Joy (A'Isisuhairi) 39.6. Excellent Moon * 36.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M

Winning Legend * (Maia) 37.8. Fountain Of Fame 43.4.

MAIDEN - 1,200M

Showbound (Woodworth) 36.3.

Fast And Fearless 43.4. Barbarian 39.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M

Brutus * 38.6. Fort Mustang 38.

Aramaya 37.3. Beauty Seven Seven 45. Heartening Flyer * (Beuzelin) 37.6.

Travis (J See) 45.4. Cassius (Woodworth) 41.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M

Loving Babe 38.8. Black

Taipan 38.8.Lucky Jincheng (I Saifudin) 42.8.

