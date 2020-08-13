Racing

Guide To Yesterday's Kranji Trackwork
Mr Clint showed good action in his 600m hit-out in 36.3sec yesterday morning. TNP FILE PHOTO
Aug 13, 2020 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

KRANJI MILE - 1,600M

Mr Clint * (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.3. I'm Incredible (M Kellady) 39.3. Preditor (Kellady) 37.1. War Affair (N Zyrul) 41.4. Yulong Edition canter/36.7. Sun Marshal * (R Munger) 35.6. Aramaayo (Kellady) 38.1. Threeandfourpence * (V Duric) 37.4.

CLASS 2 - 1,600M

Makanani * 43.3. Elite Quarteto (Munger) 42.6. Sacred Croix * (K Hakim) 38.5. Time Lord (Hakim) 36.6. Augustus 40.8. Ocean Crossing * (R Iskandar) 37.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Destroyer Eclipse * 37.8. Mat Smart 36.8. Dicton canter/37.7. Inherit * (Hakim) 37.3. Glasgow * (A'Isisuhairi) 35.8. Star Jack (M Lerner) 43.3. Luck Of Master * (R Maia) canter/36.9. Adipson * (WH Kok) 35.8. Wind Trail (Lerner) 42.8.

From James Peter's yard, Frey bowled over the 600m in an easy 41.8sec.
Peters has Frey all topped up

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Centenary Diamond 37.8. Mig Pierro (Lerner) 38.1. Mr Alejandro * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.6. Elite Remarkable 37.5. Breathe Fire * canter/37.7. Elite Silverghost 37.8. Mustengo canter/37.7. Circuit Star * (JP van der Merwe) 36.5. Glory Shine (Munger) 36.3. I'm A Conqueror * (Kok) 36.8.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Gold City * 36.8. Mr Exchequer 36.9. Afalonhro * 37.3. Thunder * (Maia) 36.8. Sun Formation * (A'Isisuhairi) canter/36.9. Dusseldorf canter/pace work. Bebop (Munger) 39.3. My Friends 38.2.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Exdream * (Duric) 36.6. Baffert 38.8. Longhu (Kellady) 36.8. Superlative 39.4. Sun Step (Munger) 36.8.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Unconquered * 34.8. Headhunter * (Lerner) 37.2. Atlas 38.8. Rise Of Empire * 37.3. Admiral Winston (CK Ng) 36.6. Black Quail 40.8. Charming Diamond 38.2. Elise (B Woodworth) 39.4. Mr Fat Kiddy * (TH Koh) 39.3. Resolution * 37.6. Voluntad 41.6.

CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M

Proof Perfect * 37.6. JR Malone 39.6. Gentlemen Agreement * (Kellady) 37.3. Arc Raider 39.8. Luck Of Friendship (T Rehaizat) 37.3. Time To Rock (Ng) 36.6. Braced 42.8. Flying Tourbillon 38.6.

NOVICE - 1,200M

Heavenly Dancer * (Woodworth) 40.8. Ironchamp * (Kok) 38.2. I Am Sacred * (Ng) 38.4. Savvy Command * (Woodworth) 38.4. Delaware * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.1. Coming Fast 36.8. Hotshots Slam 37.6. Frey * (Merwe) 41.8. You Qian Zhuan pace work. Brutus * (Maia) 36.6. Wind Rhapsody 38.4.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Codigos * 38.8. Optimum Star (Munger) 39.2. Beauty Seven Seven (Merwe) 42.5. Coming Up * (Maia) 36.8. Flying Yellow 42.4. Miss Michelle (Zyrul) 43.8. Whistle Grand * (Koh) 34.8. Fort Mustang 39.3.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Smiling Proud 42.8. High Limit (Lerner) 38.2. Super Talent * (Woodworth) 41.8. Kranji Gold * (T Krisna) 37.8. Spirit Seven 44.7. Silver Joy 41.8. Assassin (Zyrul) 41.8. Maximilian (Ng) 35.6. My Miracle (Koh) 39.3.

CLASS 5 (3) - 1200M

Sportscaster * (Munger) 37.3. Silver Way galloped. Cizen Boss (Lerner) 38.4. Smooth Operator 38.1. Mercurial Turn * (Beuzelin) 37.8. Super Emperor * (Koh) 38.6. Ma Bao Bao 40.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,100M

Almugir 38.6. Raging Brave (Lerner) 39.8. Scooby Doo 37.4. City Gate (Saifudin) 45.5. Rings Of Fire (Kellady) 37.1. The Wild Prince (Koh) 41.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,100M

Lucky Jincheng 38.8. Milimili (Lerner) 37.4. Rock Artist 37.1. Spearhead 42.3. Super Atas (A'Isisuhairi) 40.1. Take A Chance * 39.5. Lady Roxanne (Hakim) 40.8.

