Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

MERLION TROPHY - 1,200M

(SG2) (3YO+)

Bold Thruster * 43,34. Surpass Natural * (JP van der Merwe) 43.5.

CLASS 2 - 1,200M

Nowyousee canter/36.5. Pennywise * 38.1. Nepean * (M Kellady) 36.5. You Rokk * (Merwe) 35.8. Karisto (R Iskandar) 40.7.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,000M

Master Ryker (V Duric) barrier/35. Sacred Don (M Ewe) canter. Blitzing * 35.9.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,000M

Hugo * 40.1. Legend Of The Sun * (L Beuzelin) 37.4. My Big Boss * (Merwe) 40.9. Super Posh 35.1. Terrific (Ewe) 40.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Solo Sun 35.9. Boy Next Door * canter/36.9. Dazzle Gold * 36.1. Shepherd's Hymn * (Beuzelin) 38.2. God's Gift canter/40.2. Iron Ruler * 38.3. Sun Spear 35.9. Auspicious Day 39.8. Pisca Pisca canter/pace work. Gold Faith (WH Kok) 36.2. Zygarde * canter/36.9.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Super Power * 37.2. Lucky Imperator * 35.9. Dusseldorf canter/36.2. Bear Witness 37.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Effortless 36.9. Basilisk barrier/35.6. Lim's Shot * (M Lerner) 42.6. Northern Sun 38.1. Extra Win (I Saifudin) 38.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Fire Away canter/39.6. Chalaza (Kok) 38.4. Big Mary ( Lerner) 39.1. Gamely 37.4. Robin Hood 42.2. Gold Prize 38.4. My Horse (Saifudin) 41.5.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Runfinnrun * 40.4. Boom Shakalaka * 43.3. Moonraker 36.7. Wisaka 36.9. El Chapo 36.9. Super Win 36.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Boom Almighty (Lerner) 41.5. Lucky Tiger 42.7. Gingerman 36.

CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M

Free Fallin' (M Kellady) 36.9. Smooth Operator 39.9. Moon Charm 37.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

St Alwyn * (Cheah) 39.1. Superior Coat (S Noh) 38.1. Declare War (Ewe) 38.9. Fight My Way 42.3. Flying Ebony (Saifudin) barrier/ 37.4. Stormy View (Noh) barrier/35.4. Winning Power 36.1.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN 4YO (1) - 1,200M

The Mareeba Mango * (Maia) 35.2. Achieved More (Noh) barrier/35.7. Sky Eye * (S John) 41.3. Ksatria (Duric) 38.8. Latent Power * 36.7. Speedy Missile (K Hakim) barrier/36.6. Sure Will Do * 38.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN 4YO (2) - 1,200M

Mr Showman * (Kellady) 42.9. Pattaya * 37.5. Harvest Time canter/pace work. Commodore * (Duric) 38.8. Happy Friday (Ng) canter. King Pin * (Cheah) 37.9. Lim's Bestbreaker * (Kok) 37.7. Uplink (Woodworth) barrier/37.2. Lady Fast (Maia) 37.8.