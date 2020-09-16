Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork
CLASS 4 - 1,600M
Solo Sun * 36.3. Made In Russia 35.1. Golazo (M Lerner) 40.7. Foresto (R Iskandar) 34.9. Supernova (N Zyrul) 37.4. Captain Singapore barrier/36.2. Bushido 38.2. Takhi (S John) 39.1. Gold Kingdom 38.
Monday: McGregor 34.4. Dazzle Gold (WH Kok) 34.4. Mighty Emperor (T Krisna) canter/37.7.
CLASS 4(1) - 1,200M
It's Got It All (John) 38.4. Elite Wa terghost * (L Beuzelin) 38.1. Sun Noble (Lerner) 36.2. Baffert (J See) 36.9. Wind Of Liberty 40.7. Yulong Express * (Beuzelin) 36.1. Rise Of Empire * (M Kellady) 37.4. Kharisma * gallop. Black Quail canter/39.4. Overcoming gallop. El Chapo 39.2.
Monday: Quantum 39.2. Pattaya 37.2.
CLASS 4(2) - 1,200M
Asgard Massif * 37.2. Count Me In * (John) 43.4. Me No Marsh Mellow * (M Zaki) 35.8. Silent Force * (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.6. Strap Marks 45.9. Resolution 37.7. Vulcan 38.3. Galaxy Star * 37.4. Sun Rectitude * (CC Wong) 36.8. Superlative (J See) 37.7. Time To Rock (R Zawari) 39.1. Stormy View * (T Krisna) 38.1. Beer Garden 35.6. Super Great 37.2. Atlantean (I Saifudin) 38.9.
CLASS 4(1) - 1,100M
Exdream (R Maia) canter/39.8. Proof Perfect 41/40. Thomas De Lago * (T Rehaizat) 36.5. Despacito (See) 38. I Am Sacred * (Zawari) 35.4. Sea Dragon * (Beuzelin) 35.4. Tom Cat * (Iskandar) 34.1. The Brotherhood * 36.5. Always Innocent (M Kellady) 38.2. Well Deserved (Saifudin) 43.4. Sky Eye (JP van der Merwe) 40.1.
Monday: Pindus 38.8.
CLASS 4(2) - 1,100M
Calculation (Merwe) 38.1. Magnum King 35.4. Unconquered * (Lerner) 37.2. Effortless (Kellady) 37.8. Fire Away * 36.9. Winning Hobby * (R Munger) 36.8. Tax Free * (Saifudin) 36.1. Romantic * 35.5. Yulong Fast Steed 44.1. Sun Step (Wong) 35.1. Winning Legend 38.7.
Monday: Lim's Pride 34.4.
NOVICE - 1,200M
Saturday (Beuzelin) 37.3. Upgraded 38.8. Winning Spirit 35.3. You Qian Zhuan 38.8. Brutus (Maia) 38.4. Commodore (WW Cheah) 41.2. Lim's Bestbreaker canter/46.3. Infinite Wisdom (Cheah) 38.6. Heng Xing (Saifudin) 38.9.
Monday: Gold Prize (Krisna) 37.9. Tuesday (Beuzelin) 38.2.
CLASS 5(1) - 1,800M
Apollo Rock 38.4. Red Riding Wood * (Zawari) 37.2. Sun General * canter/37.7. Lion Spirit 42.1. Middle Kingdom * (Saifudin) 38. Shangani (M Nizar) 38.1. Blue Chip (Maia) 42.3. Jupiter Dragon (Lerner) 42.2. Lemon Squash (Munger) 40.8. Little Master canter/37.3. Scooter * (A'Isisuhairi) canter/36.5. Gravel Road (Cheah) 39.2. Pennsylvania (Kok) 37.4. Tell Me 38.7.
CLASS 5(2) - 1,800M
Trafalgar (Cheah) 39.1. Zoffspeed * (S Noh) 37.7. Tigress (Iskandar) 35.6. Hidden Promise 36.5. High Street 42.3. Military Chairman * 40.7. Millennium's Rule 36.3. Gold Company * 36.9. Speedy Rose 41.7. Brother Mak Mak canter/37. Tin's Machine 43.1. Clarton Supreme (Nizar) 39.6.
CLASS 5(1) - 1,200M
Blitz Power * (See) 37.9. Stardice * 40.7. Superten 41.2. My Friends 37.2.
CLASS 5(2) - 1,200M
Red Roar * (Saifudin) 37.2. Cizen Lucky (Nizar) gallop. Fiddlestick * (Zaki) 36.9. Phaxe * (Krisna) 37.6. Big Regards 37.5. Ma Bao Bao 40.4. Holy Grail 37.9. My Miracle (Koh) 37.4. My Money (Wong) 41.2.
