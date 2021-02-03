Guide to yesterday’s Kranji trackwork

Super Invincible, who is engaged in Sunday's Class 2 event over 1,100m, staving off Watch Out Boss to clock a class record at Kranji in his last start.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

CLASS 2 - 1,100M

Zac Kasa 40.2. Sacred Rebel barrier/35.3. Magic Wand (CC Wong) 39.1. Senor Don H (T Krisna) 38.1. Salamence (S John) 40.2. Super Invincible H (R Iskandar) 36.3.

Hugo (V Duric) 44. Special King (N Zyrul) 37.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,700M

Leatherhead H 36. King's Speech (Duric) barrier/36.5.Bushido H 42, 36. Sun Holiday (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.4. Tenyatta

(I Saifudin) 39.9. Kinabalu Warrior (A'Isisuhairi) 37.9. My Everest canter/pace work. Captain Singapore canter/pace work. Don De La Vega H (O Chavez) canter/36.3. Boy Next Door 38.2. Mighty Emperor H (Krisna) 35.8. Mustengo 40.5. All We Know (J See) 39.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Federation H (K Hakim) 38.7. No Fun No Gain 39.1. Style H 37.4. Beer Garden H 37.1. Our Pinnacle 37.9. Chalaza (WH Kok) 39.2. Sun Formation (I Saifudin) 43.8. The Archer H (JP van der Merwe) 35.7. Household Dynasty H 35.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M

Lai Mak Mak (PH Seow) 35.5. Super Ray H (Duric) 37.2. Super Talent (John) 41.6. King Zoustar (Iskandar) 40.4. Lim's Shot H

(M Lerner) 43.5. High Voltage (TH Koh) barrier/200m only. Tavito (B Woodworth) 38.2. My Miracle 35.9.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Heavenly Dancer H (Duric) 40.4. Trading Post 40.1. Pattaya H 38. Ironchamp (Wong) barrier/34.6. Lim's Bestbreaker H (Wong) 40.5. Charger 37. Speedy Missile H (Hakim) 39.3. My Boss H (John) 42.7. Sun Rectitude (Woodworth) barrier/35.7. Miej H (L Beuzelin) pace work/35.6. Amore Amore H 36.1. Lady Fast (Saifudin) 37.5.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Cavalla Court 37.1. Sun Royale (T See) 35.8. Auspicious Day H (A'Isisuhairi) 35.8. Awesome Conqueror (Saifudin) canter/42.6. Military Chairman 35.9. Tiger Leap H (J Powell) 38.4. Blitz Power H

(TH Koh) 38.9. Performante canter/38.9. Smiling Proud 35.9. Where She's Happy H 40.1.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Red Riding Wood (Hakim) 37.7. Top Of The Line H 39.2. Trafalgar (WW Cheah) 35.9.

Nadeem Sapphire 35.8. Tilsworth Sydney (Kok) 38.5. Big Regards (Seow) 40.6. Spirit Of D'Wind (Woodworth) 41.9. Giant Killing H 34.5. Crown Delight canter/45.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100M

Our Secret Weapon 39.8. Bad Boy Black H (J See) 37.9.. Elliot Ness H (Duric) 39.6. Golden Eightyeight (J See) 37.

Nate's Champion H (Chavez) 40.1.

Show Thunder 40.1. Supernatural (Chavez) 40.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M

Fabulous One 41.6. Latent Power (Hakim) barrier/36.6. Planter H 38.4. M Eleven 45.4. Evil Roadster H (Saifudin) 37.3. Lucky Red 36.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Who Loves Bae H 37.5. Happy Friday H (John) 35.5. Leggenda (Saifudin) 37.2.

Tell Me 37.7. Smash (T See) 35.8.

Grand Fighter H 37.2. Malibu Beach H (Powell) 35.7. The Wild Bamboo H (Koh) 37.8. Cassius 37.7.