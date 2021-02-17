Guide to yesterday’s Kranji trackwork

Tsurian (No 11) just beating Fort Mustang in his last start. He is entered for Saturday's Class 5 race over 1,800m.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Senor Don * (T Krisna) 38.6. Sky Rocket canter/38.9. Time Lord 35.9. Buddy Buddy * 36.8. Strong N Powerful gallop. Dancing Rain * (B Woodworth) 38.2. Solo Sun 36. Made In Russia 41.2. Yaya Papaya * 37.

MONDAY: Vittoria Perfetta * 37.2. On Line H 37.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Meryl (M Nizar) 41.2. Thunder * 39.7. Metal World 44.3. Breathe Fire 41.5. Gold Kingdom * canter/37.6. Billy Britain 44.3. Born To Win * 38.1. All We Know (J See) 38.6.

MONDAY: Lim's Bestbreaker * (CC Wong) 38.1. Shepherd's Hymn * (L Beuzelin) 34.2. Voluminous 36.5.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Songgong Hera 44.1. Flak Jacket (J Powell) 37.9. Mo Almighty 37.5. Augustus (PH Seow) 35.9. Stormy View (Krisna) 38.7. Despacito 38.5. Hyde Park * 42. Eunos Ave Three 37.1. Legend Rocks 38.3. What You Like (Seow) gallop.

MONDAY: Lim's Zoom 45. Tuesday * 38.6.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Catch The Tiger (M Kellady) 44. Fast And Fearless (I Saifudin) 43.2. Golden Dash (Krisna) 38.4. Ol Mate Buzzer (J See) 39.4. Winning Legend * (S John) 38.5. Star Shield (John) 36.2. Fight To Victory 38.4. Performante canter/45.3. Amazing Choice (Seow) 37.9. Atlantean (Saifudin) 37.1. Miracle Fast 36. Flying Yellow 36.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Kharisma * 36.4. Inherit (T See) 39.4. Proof Perfect gallop. The Marksman * (Powell) 37.3. Super Smart * (John) 37.7. Star Empire (Woodworth) 36.9. Per Incrown * 37.1. Fireworks * 39.9.

MONDAY: Starlight * (Beuzelin) 38.5. Tangible 39. Wealth Elite (WH Kok) 38.2.

NOVICE - 1,200M

Sage * ( Kok) 38.1. Savvy Command 34.8. Brutus (Seow) 34.8. Saturno Spring (Beasley) 43.9. Sky Eye * 38.8. Win Win 36.8. Stenmark 37.9. Be You * (Kellady) 37.2. Whiz Fizz * (Beasley) 39.4. Arion Success 40.2. Happy Saturday 40.7. Split Second 40.8. The Wild Bamboo * (TH Koh) 35.6. Lim's Dreamwalker 38.7. Ace Sovereign (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M

Mighty Emperor (S Noh) 38.4. Centurion canter/37.6. Hwasong 44.7. Blitz Power (N Zyrul) 40.3. Balor 43.2. Tsurian * (M Lerner) 37. Vesontio (Saifudin) 41.2.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Cranium (Saifudin) 36. Who Loves Bae * (Noh) 35.6. Ima * 38.1. Show Royale 39.2. Ben Wade * (Powell) 38.1. Valor Excelus 43.3. Lucky Jinsha (JP van der Merwe) 38.5. Marine Vanguard (Kellady) 37.9. Kanthaka canter/37.6. Wind Of Dubai (Saifudin) 39.3.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Smiling Proud 36.7. Twill Guy (Woodworth) 38.7. Gold Rush (Noh) gallop. Host The Nation 38.8. Star Fiftytwo 44.7. Life Is Gamble (J See) 39.2. Qingdao 35.6. Anpanman 41. Sun Elizabeth (Lerner) 41.2. Victory Joy (Koh) 39.7. JK Flash 38.5. Speed Racer pace work.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M

Almalek * (Beuzelin) 36.4. Broadway Success * (Powell) 38.1. Minhaaj (Merwe) 37.2. Coming Up (Beasley) 36.6. King Midas (Woodworth) 38.1.