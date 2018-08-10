Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
D'Great Hawk canter/pace work.
Slow work: Musang King.
Goldhill Princess canter/pace work.
RACE 2
Ami Eleven canter/pace work.
Slow work: Perfect Pearl. Elite Emperor.
RACE 4
Magical Talent canter/pace work.
Alan canter/pace work.
RACE 6
Slow work: Acipenser H . Totality
RACE 7
Slow work: D'Great Strike
RACE 8
Sea World canter/pace work.
Ready To Rock canter/pace work.
RACE 9
Blood Royal canter/pace work.
Pace work: Dayflirt.
Slow work: Orion.
RACE 10
Slow work: Marea Negro. Perfect run. Eastern Towkay.
Confound canter/pace work.
Karigara canter/pace work.
RACE 11
Megusto canter/pace work.
Song Kid canter/pace work.
Slow work: Crescendo.
