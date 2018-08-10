Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Aug 10, 2018 05:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

D'Great Hawk canter/pace work.

Slow work: Musang King.

Goldhill Princess canter/pace work.

RACE 2

Ami Eleven canter/pace work.

Bring Me Joy (yellow cap) losing by just a nose to Cool Cat at his last Kranji outing on July 22.
Slow work: Perfect Pearl. Elite Emperor.

RACE 4

Magical Talent canter/pace work.

Alan canter/pace work.

RACE 6

Slow work: Acipenser H . Totality

RACE 7

Slow work: D'Great Strike

RACE 8

Sea World canter/pace work.

Ready To Rock canter/pace work.

RACE 9

Blood Royal canter/pace work.

Pace work: Dayflirt.

Slow work: Orion.

RACE 10

Slow work: Marea Negro. Perfect run. Eastern Towkay.

Confound canter/pace work.

Karigara canter/pace work.

RACE 11

Megusto canter/pace work.

Song Kid canter/pace work.

Slow work: Crescendo.

