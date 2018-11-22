Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,400M:
Panda Bomb 44. Gadawon 36.3. Mr Armstrong 39. Southern Man 38.7.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M:
Mr Scorsese barrier practice/40. Sacred Galaxy * 37.8. Unsurpassed barrier pracrice/36.9. Brilliant Deal barrier practice/38.9.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Elite Gold 38. Energizer barrier practice/36.9. Swift Embrace barrier practice/36.9. Xzuberance barrier practice/36.9. We're The World canter/39.9.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Elite Silencer barrier practice 36.9. Rainbow Nation 41.8. Abebe barrier practice 37.4.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Mozart Eclipse 39.2. Master miner barrier practice 36.9. Maidanz Beauty 43.6. Burn Notice canter/43. Char Kway Teow 44.8.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Ariel 37.2. Nova Warrior barrier practice 37.4. Lim's Stardon barrier practice 35.6.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Teh Tarik 40.8. Hero Champion barrier practice 36.9.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M:
Winning Star barrier practrice 36.8. Zenzero 42.8.Kiss Me 36.8. Valerius 42.3. Super Buffalo canter/39.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M:
Happy Buffalo canter/41.6. Mr Washington canter/38. Six Empire canter/39.9. Elite Kingdom barrier practice 36.8. Dee Majulah barrier practice/35.6. Gold Mosa 40. Nova Legend 35.6. Snow Dancer canter/38.2.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M:
Elegent Dancer barrier practice/36. Toobigtofail canter/40. Percius canter/40.
OPEN NOVICE 1,200M:
Immortal Legacy barrier test/35.6. Big Century 37.
OPEN NOVICE 1,200M:
Satellite Golden * 35.6. Law By law barrier practice/35.6.
