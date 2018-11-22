Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Nov 22, 2018 06:00 am

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Panda Bomb 44. Gadawon 36.3. Mr Armstrong 39. Southern Man 38.7.

Mr Scorsese barrier practice/40. Sacred Galaxy * 37.8. Unsurpassed barrier pracrice/36.9. Brilliant Deal barrier practice/38.9.

Elite Gold 38. Energizer barrier practice/36.9. Swift Embrace barrier practice/36.9. Xzuberance barrier practice/36.9. We're The World canter/39.9.

Elite Silencer barrier practice 36.9. Rainbow Nation 41.8. Abebe barrier practice 37.4.

Mozart Eclipse 39.2. Master miner barrier practice 36.9. Maidanz Beauty 43.6. Burn Notice canter/43. Char Kway Teow 44.8.

Ariel 37.2. Nova Warrior barrier practice 37.4. Lim's Stardon barrier practice 35.6.

Teh Tarik 40.8. Hero Champion barrier practice 36.9.

Winning Star barrier practrice 36.8. Zenzero 42.8.Kiss Me 36.8. Valerius 42.3. Super Buffalo canter/39.

Happy Buffalo canter/41.6. Mr Washington canter/38. Six Empire canter/39.9. Elite Kingdom barrier practice 36.8. Dee Majulah barrier practice/35.6. Gold Mosa 40. Nova Legend 35.6. Snow Dancer canter/38.2.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M:
Elegent Dancer barrier practice/36. Toobigtofail canter/40. Percius canter/40.

Immortal Legacy barrier test/35.6. Big Century 37.

Satellite Golden * 35.6. Law By law barrier practice/35.6.

