Guide to yesterday's Kuala Lumpur trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Class 3 - 1,200M:

Taffetas canter/pace work.Metallocene barrier practice/34.3. First Dance barrier test/36.2. Inniminyminemow 38.5. The Dodger 37.3. Raja Mahkota 38.8.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Superstardom * 40.2. Ready To Dance * canter/pace work. Nova Warrior canter/gallop. Conservation barrier practice/35.3.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Thank You Boss 37. Elite Silencer canter/37.2. Panca Delima 40.2. Step By Step canter/38.4. So Hi Class pace work. Moon Baby pace work.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Lim's Bullet canter/39. Hello Boss pace work. D'Great Era canter/pace work.

Totality canter/41.5. Silver Power 39.6. Sun Force barrier test/35.5. Trigger Man 39.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Bahar 39.6. D'Great Song canter/gallop. Place Your Bet 40.8. D'Great Empress * 37.3. Sand Bank 38. Trumps Up pace work.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Elite General canter/39. Jeram Village 35.3. Sounds Approving 39.6. Lonely Boy 41.3.

Voyager canter/40.5. Hussonator barrier practice/35.3. Optimus canter/pace work.

Soon Seeker pace work. Machung Star barrier test/35.5.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Smoothly barrier test/35.5. Aussie Eagle canter/39.8. Good Brother barrier practice/35.3. Mr Epic 43. Nova Battle barrier practice/35.3. Sea Horizon canter/pace work.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

D'Great Elegance canter/pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Elite Rocket canter/40.4. Segar The Best canter/37. America Tycoon 41. Determinetostrike canter/pace work. Ami Eleven canter/pace work. D'Great Magic canter/42.3. Lady Liberty 41.3. Zhan Shen 41.2.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Fledgeling canter/pace work. Elite Kingdom canter/40.9. Smiddy Byrne 36.5.

Vellenex General

Jeffrey gallop.Ghost Spirit barrier test/35.5. Haha Babe barrier test/36. Jet Ace barrier test/36. Nasi Lemak 37.8. Emperor Warrior canter/pace work. Musang King barrier practice/35.3. Percius 43. Song Kid canter/gallop.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

3YO'S & ABOVE

Malaysia Group 1 - 1,200m:

Captain Jazz/pace work. Best Tothelign/pace work. Hatta 38.2. Brahma Circus 38.2. Gariza barrier test/35.5.

Director barrier practice/34.3.

Open - 1,400m:

Suntzu gallop. D'Great Rich 40.3. Full Bet 43.6. Confeat 42.

Metro A - 1,200M:

Best Tothelign canter/pace work. L'Apprenti Sorcier 37.7. These Streets 38.7.

Lim's Casino canter/pace work.

Metro A - 1,600M:

Mr Crowe * barrier practice/34.3. Big Truck canter/40.9. I Am The Boss 40.2.

Shoqeet pace work. Shellomada canter/37.3.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Bella Veloce 37.2. Platoon barrier practice/36.3. The Jeuneyman pace work.

Laughing Buffalo canter/37.4. Neversaynever gallop. Ideal Guide canter/pace work. Lim's Battle canter/37.5. Ninetysevenemperor 37.2.

Class 4 (A) - 1,600M:

Hero Champion canter/pace work. Blood Royal canter/pace work. First Passthepost barrier practice/35.3. Parisbas canter/42.3. Greenstone 42. Gold Mosa barrier test/35.5. JJ Star/pace work. Moment Of Justice 39.2. M Seven barrier test/36.2.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Oriental Spirit 39.2. Champion Face pace work.D'Great Hawk canter/pace work.

Smart Master 38.6.Immortal Legacy canter/pace work.Good People barrier test/35.5. Satellite Golden 39.2. Elf's Dream canter/pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Germanic/gallop. Alien barrier test/35.5.

Tauros pace work. Major Green 37.2.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Arecibo canter/pace work. Union Jac 37.7. D'Great Swift canter/pace work. Swift 38.3. Morales 39.2. Big Paris 40.9.

Anak Warrior barrier test/35.5. Rant And Rave 37.7.

Class 5 (A) - 1,800M:

All My Eye 40.2. Super Eight 39.9. Chairman Wind pace work. Encosta Zone 41.5. Blue Eyed Boy 41.5. Toobigtofail barrier practice/35.5. Valerius barrier practice/34.5. Sokor Gedebe 40.2.

Open Maiden - 1,200M:

Big Super 41. E Supreme 38.8. Speedy Demon * 38.3. D'Great Pride canter/pace work. Larson barrier practice/35.3. Lucky Victory/pace work. Magic Eclipse * 37.3. Nova Phoenix 39.2.

Open Maiden - 1,600M:

Ready To Rule * barrier practice/36.2.

Moonshine Mistress * 41.5.